Friday, November 20, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness BP Drug May Help Reduce or Eliminate Drinking
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

BP Drug May Help Reduce or Eliminate Drinking

Withdrawal symptoms of drinking in alcoholics

0
BP Drug
100 people entering outpatient treatment after being diagnosed with alcohol use disorder. Pixabay

Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have revealed that drug once used to treat high blood pressure (BP) can help alcoholics with withdrawal symptoms reduce or eliminate their drinking.

In the study, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, the research team gave the drug prazosin or a placebo to 100 people entering outpatient treatment after being diagnosed with alcohol use disorder.

All of the patients had experienced varying degrees of withdrawal symptoms prior to entering treatment.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“There has been no treatment readily available for people who experience severe withdrawal symptoms and these are the people at highest risk of relapse and are most likely to end up in hospital emergency rooms,” said study author Rajita Sinha from Yale University in the US.

According to the researchers, participants with more severe symptoms — including shakes, heightened cravings and anxiety, and difficulty sleeping — who received prazosin significantly reduced the number of heavy drinking episodes and days they drank compared to those who received a placebo.

The drug had little effect on those with few or no withdrawal symptoms.

BP Drug
Prazosin could help bridge that gap by moderating cravings and withdrawal symptoms earlier in recovery and increasing the chances that patients refrain from drinking. Pixabay

Prazosin was originally developed to treat high blood pressure and is still used to treat prostate problems in men, among other conditions.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: गुपकार को समर्थन देने के बाद, कांग्रेस की उड़ी खिल्ली

Previous studies conducted at Yale have shown that the drug works on stress centers in the brain and helps to improve working memory and curb anxiety and craving.

Sinha’s lab has shown that stress centers of the brain are severely disrupted early in recovery, especially for those with withdrawal symptoms and high cravings, but that the disruption decreases the longer the person maintains sobriety.

Prazosin could help bridge that gap by moderating cravings and withdrawal symptoms earlier in recovery and increasing the chances that patients refrain from drinking, she said.

ALSO READ: Scientists Discover Mystery of Blue Ring Nebula After 16 Years

One drawback is that in its current form prazosin needs to be administered three times daily to be effective, Sinha noted. (IANS)

Previous articleOdisha To Give Free Cardiac Treatment For Poor Children

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Odisha To Give Free Cardiac Treatment For Poor Children

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Odisha government on Thursday signed an MoU with Prasanti Medical Services and Research Foundation (PMSRF) for the extension of free cardiac treatment services...
Read more
India

Time For Dev Deepawali After Deepotsav in Varanasi

NewsGram Desk - 0
After 'Deepotsav' in Ayodhya, it is now time for 'Dev Deepawali' in Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given directions to organize a...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Poor Sanitation Leading Major Health Risks in African Nations

NewsGram Desk - 0
Poor sanitation continues to pose major health, environmental and socio-economic risks in many African countries, new research by the International Water Management Institute (IWMI)...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

BP Drug May Help Reduce or Eliminate Drinking

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have revealed that drug once used to treat high blood pressure (BP) can help alcoholics with withdrawal symptoms reduce...
Read more

Odisha To Give Free Cardiac Treatment For Poor Children

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Odisha government on Thursday signed an MoU with Prasanti Medical Services and Research Foundation (PMSRF) for the extension of free cardiac treatment services...
Read more

Time For Dev Deepawali After Deepotsav in Varanasi

India NewsGram Desk - 0
After 'Deepotsav' in Ayodhya, it is now time for 'Dev Deepawali' in Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given directions to organize a...
Read more

Poor Sanitation Leading Major Health Risks in African Nations

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Poor sanitation continues to pose major health, environmental and socio-economic risks in many African countries, new research by the International Water Management Institute (IWMI)...
Read more

Peepal Baba Says We Need Greenery Revolution

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Noted environmentalist Swami Prem Parivartan, famously known as Peepal Baba, who is said to have planted and conserved over 1.25 crore Peepal trees, says...
Read more

Scientists Discover Mystery of Blue Ring Nebula After 16 Years

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
After studying the mysterious Blue Ring Nebula with multiple Earth- and space-based telescopes for 16 years, scientists may have finally discovered what led to...
Read more

Smoking Cigarettes Causes More Severe Infection of COVID

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers using a model of airway tissue created from human stem cells have pinpointed how smoking cigarettes causes more severe infection by SARS-CoV-2, the...
Read more

Aspects To Keep In Mind While Selecting Perfumes

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
The strength and profile of the fragrance are the two most important points to be kept in mind while choosing a perfume, explains perfume...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada