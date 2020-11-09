Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Briefcase-Sized Portable Dishwasher By Chennai Man
IndiaLead StoryLife Style

Briefcase-Sized Portable Dishwasher By Chennai Man

A briefcase-sized dishwasher that can be fitted above the kitchen sink

0
Dishwasher
Krishnasamy, CEO, KSR Technologies, told the media on Monday that the product will be commercially launched in 2021. Unsplash

With complaints of back pain from women at home washing dishes bending before the sink and himself experiencing the same, 63-year old industrialist K. Krishnasamy has come out with a semi-automatic sensor-based non-conventional portable dishwasher.

Unveiling the briefcase-sized dishwasher that can be fitted above the kitchen sink, Krishnasamy, CEO, KSR Technologies, told the media on Monday that the product will be commercially launched in 2021.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

At a time when automatic dishwashers are priced above Rs 40,000, Krishnasamy targets a price of sub-Rs 15,000 per unit that can run on an inverter as well.

“The briefcase-sized machine with stainless steel body has four sensors used to dispense water. The two rotating cleaning brushes are motor operated. There are a couple of water outlets in the machine for varied use and there is also a soap dispenser,” he said.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

According to him, vessels of all types and shapes – ranging from pressure cookers to water bottles – can be washed with less water usage.

Dishwasher
The per month power consumption by the machine will be only five units. Pixabay

“The brush life will be about three years. To date about 10 machines are working successfully at various places,” Krishnasamy said.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: कट्टरता को कब तक अपनी जागीर समझोगे?

He said a patent has been applied for the product in India and Canada.

“The water is supplied into this machine with just a 5 mm inner dia hose. With conventional pipes used in our houses, water is enormously used. The water consumption can be reduced by 75 percent,” he said.

ALSO READ: A Home Away From Home: A Joyful Guide To Your Visit In Goa

The per month power consumption by the machine will be only five units, he added.

Not just limited to houses, this machine can also be used in restaurants, canteens, coffee, and tea shops, Krishnasamy said. (IANS)

Previous articleBisexual People More Likely to Smoke Than Straight
Next articleAttractive Food Might Seem Healthier to Consumers

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Attractive Food Might Seem Healthier to Consumers

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a significant study, researchers have explored whether attractive food might seem healthier to consumers. According to the study, published in the Journal of Marketing,...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Bisexual People More Likely to Smoke Than Straight

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bisexual young people are more likely to smoke than their straight counterparts, say, researchers. Published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, the study followed 7,843 youths...
Read more
Lead Story

Guidelines for Travelling in Train During COVID

NewsGram Desk - 0
During the COVID-19 pandemic, public transport was limited to essential workers, those wanting to commute for other jobs were not permitted to use this...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Attractive Food Might Seem Healthier to Consumers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a significant study, researchers have explored whether attractive food might seem healthier to consumers. According to the study, published in the Journal of Marketing,...
Read more

Briefcase-Sized Portable Dishwasher By Chennai Man

India NewsGram Desk - 0
With complaints of back pain from women at home washing dishes bending before the sink and himself experiencing the same, 63-year old industrialist K....
Read more

Bisexual People More Likely to Smoke Than Straight

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Bisexual young people are more likely to smoke than their straight counterparts, say, researchers. Published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, the study followed 7,843 youths...
Read more

Guidelines for Travelling in Train During COVID

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
During the COVID-19 pandemic, public transport was limited to essential workers, those wanting to commute for other jobs were not permitted to use this...
Read more

People’s Efficiency in Work From Home

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The lockdown forced people across the globe to embrace remote working. What was a perk is now the norm. While one has managed to...
Read more

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Likely to Cause Early Death

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that people with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) are likely to die early. "The good news is life expectancy has increased in people...
Read more

Plastic Pollution Having Impact on Marine Environment

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
An international team of researchers has found that the combined environmental threat of plastic pollution and ocean acidification is having significant impacts on species...
Read more

Himachal Pradesh Installs 1,210 Solar Pumps for Irrigation

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
As many as 1,210 solar pumps for irrigation have been installed across Himachal Pradesh to meet a five-year target of installing 5,850 pumps, said...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada