Thursday, February 4, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Budget-Friendly Carpet Trends To Look For To Stay With Today's Trend
Lead StoryLife Style

Budget-Friendly Carpet Trends To Look For To Stay With Today’s Trend

Carpets can light up a room instantly and convert a boring four-walled space into an interesting cozy place to rest

0
Carpet
A guide to right and budget friendly carpets. IANS

Carpets provide comfort, warmth, to protect floorings from wear and tear & for home decor as well. They can light up a room instantly and convert a boring four-walled space into an interesting cozy place to rest.

Everybody has a different taste, choice and style of living and so is their choice of choosing a carpet for them. We have witnessed many changing trends in carpet designs over the years. From the ancient handwork and traditional designs to modern-day abstract prints, from vibrant and bold colors to soothing greys, we can see that there has been a great shift in design and material for carpets.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Vikas Gupta, CEO of, Greyweave.com lists the four most creative and budget-friendly carpet trends to look for to stay with today’s trend:-

1) Earthly or Neutral tones

In today’s fast-paced lifestyles, people have shifted their carpet color choices more towards earthy or neutral tones, which could provide a soothing or calming effect to their minds when they look around. In many offices, we can find neutral color carpet floorings such as grey or mud brown. We can also opt for such earthly tones for offices or living rooms to get a calming effect.

Carpet
Changing trends of Carpets. IANS

2) Use of Eco-Friendly Materials

Sustainable development is the need of the hour and this is the reason why there has been an increase in the demand for carpets made from eco-friendly or natural fibers. Carpets made from jute, wool, sisal, etc or those made from recycled materials are much promoted nowadays. We can also play some role to keep our environment healthy by knowing about the carpet material before making a purchase & choosing eco-friendly ones.

ALSO READ: Facts To Consider Before You Declutter Or Design Your Home

3) Bright Colours

If you are not a neutral tone lover or want to make any area of a room to be vibrant to lift your mood up or make your carpet a home decor element, you can play with bright colors. Choose vibrant and bright colors wisely for your carpet that goes with the theme of the room including the color of walls and furniture. Go sportive to create a joyful vibe in your room.

4) Play with Patterns

If you are looking for something not so minimalistic then go for patterns. Patterns can never go out of trend. You can choose from a wide variety of patterns including different geometric shapes, chevron, stripes, animal prints, or floral prints. There is a lot to choose from patterns. Patterned carpets are always versatile to decorate your home or offices. (IANS)

Previous articleWorld Cancer Day – 4 February 2021 Alcohol And Tobacco Addiction Increases Cancer Risk In India Doctors Appeal Urgent Changes In Urban Lifestyle
Next articleBollywood Actor Pulkit Samrat Encourages Moviegoers To Watch Films In Theatres

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Origins Terrorism And Methods To Combat It In India

NewsGram Desk - 0
During the Cold War, the CIA had armed and supported several mujahedeen groups to conduct raids against the Soviet forces camped in Afghanistan. During...
Read more
Lead Story

Matthew McConaughey Pens An Unconventional Memoir

NewsGram Desk - 0
From Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey comes an unconventional memoir filled with raucous stories, outlaw wisdom, and lessons learned the hard way about living...
Read more
Health & Fitness

People With Mental Disorder On Risk Of Dying From Covid19

NewsGram Desk - 0
Older people with severe mental disorders are at significantly increased risk of dying from Covid-19, a new study suggests. The findings indicate that among...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Origins Terrorism And Methods To Combat It In India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
During the Cold War, the CIA had armed and supported several mujahedeen groups to conduct raids against the Soviet forces camped in Afghanistan. During...
Read more

Matthew McConaughey Pens An Unconventional Memoir

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
From Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey comes an unconventional memoir filled with raucous stories, outlaw wisdom, and lessons learned the hard way about living...
Read more

People With Mental Disorder On Risk Of Dying From Covid19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Older people with severe mental disorders are at significantly increased risk of dying from Covid-19, a new study suggests. The findings indicate that among...
Read more

HAL Unveiled CATS Giving IAF A Boost

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Thursday unveiled a leap in technology of teaming up unmanned aircraft and vehicles with manned jets similar to the...
Read more

Chemotherapy Lowers Immunity Making Patients More Susceptible To Covid-19 Infection

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The impact of the pandemic has been disastrous for many, including cancer patients, as health experts on Thursday stressed that chemotherapy treatment decreases the...
Read more

Bollywood Actor Pulkit Samrat Encourages Moviegoers To Watch Films In Theatres

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat encourages moviegoers to watch films in theatres, as the business of cinema provides livelihood to a large population. Welcoming the government's...
Read more

Budget-Friendly Carpet Trends To Look For To Stay With Today’s Trend

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Carpets provide comfort, warmth, to protect floorings from wear and tear & for home decor as well. They can light up a room instantly...
Read more

World Cancer Day – 4 February 2021 Alcohol And Tobacco Addiction Increases Cancer Risk In India Doctors Appeal Urgent Changes In Urban...

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Umesh Bhogle World Cancer Day is celebrated on February 4 every year through the Union for International Cancer Control. The purpose of World Cancer...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

informasi selanjutnya on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
situs slot online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
poker qq online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Idn Poker on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Criston on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
poker on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
informasi selanjutnya on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
slot online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
poker Qq online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
poker Qq online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada