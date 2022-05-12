China's export growth slumped, Foreign investors consider Ditching China

China's export growth slumped in April to its lowest level in almost two years as the country's "zero-COVID" policy continues to impact manufacturers and, according to trade experts, pushes many foreign businesses to reconsider operations in China.

Exports in terms of dollars grew 3.9% in April from the year-ago period, marking the slowest pace since June 2020, according to China's customs administration.

They also dropped sharply from the 14.7% growth reported in March, according to official figures.

Import growth was essentially flat in April, improving slightly from a 0.1% decline in March and a bit better than the 3.0% contraction to a Reuters poll.

The weak figures reflect the state of China's trade sector, which accounts for about one-third of the gross domestic product. The sector has been losing momentum as COVID-19 restrictions across the country disturb supply chains in major centers such as Shanghai, which has been under a lockdown since late March.

It's not clear when authorities will fully lift the restrictions. The city tightened them over the weekend as President Xi Jinping pledged to "unswervingly" double down on the zero-COVID policy.

Auto factories and other manufacturers that tried to keep operating by having staff live at their facilities were forced to reduce production because of supply chain disturbances and logistics issues.

Tesla Inc. has halted most production at its Shanghai plant because of problems securing parts for its electric vehicles, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

According to the memo, the plant planned to manufacture fewer than 200 vehicles at its Shanghai factory on Tuesday, far below the roughly 1,200 units a day it was producing shortly after reopening on April 19 after a 22-day closure.