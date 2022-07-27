Indians lead in immigrants, creating unicorns in US

Indians lead immigrants in the US who founded more than half of America's startups valued at $1 billion or higher (unicorns), and four out of 10 immigrants who have founded multiple billion-dollar enterprises are from India, a new report has revealed.

A report by the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP) said that Indians founded 66 companies with a valuation of over $1 billion.

Four of them -- Mohit Aron (Nutanix and Cohesity), Ashutosh Garg (Bloomreach and Eightfold.ai), Ajeet Singh (Nutanix and ThoughtSpot), and Jyoti Bansal (AppDynamics and Harness) -- are among those who founded multiple billion-dollar enterprises in the US.

"Immigrant entrepreneurs in US billion-dollar startups come from diverse backgrounds, hailing from 57 countries. India, with 66 companies, is the leading country of origin for the immigrant founders of US billion-dollar companies," the report said late on Tuesday.

Immigrants from Israel founded the second-most billion-dollar companies with 54, followed by the UK (27), Canada (22), and China (21).