US man made $25 mn by unlocking smartphones with stolen passwords

A former owner of a T-Mobile store in the US, guilty of using stolen credentials to unlock "hundreds of thousands of cellphones", made around $25 million from the illegal scheme.

According to the US Department of Justice, Argishti Khudaverdyan, 44, has been found guilty by a jury to enrich himself by stealing T-Mobile employee credentials and illegally accessing the company's internal computer systems to illicitly "unlock" and "unblock" cellphones.

Khudaverdyan ran a multi-year scheme that illegally unlocked and unlocked cellphones, which generated approximately $25 million in criminal proceeds.

He and others compromised and stole more than 50 different T-Mobile employees' credentials from employees across the US, and unlocked and unblocked hundreds of thousands of cellphones during the years of the scheme, the Justice Department said in a statement late on Tuesday.