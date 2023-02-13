Stop Worrying and Check These Best Bikes Under 70000

By: Yashvi Jain
A motorcycle has become a necessity for the majority of individuals. To beat the annoying traffic and get to your destination on time, having your "own" bike satisfies numerous needs. As a result, bike manufacturing companies like Bajaj have begun producing cheaper bikes than ever. But choosing the best should be challenging when there are so many options.
So, here is a list of the best bikes under 70000. These bikes are worthy of consideration because of their superior technology, attractive design, beastly engine, and fuel economy.
The Platina 110 Drum is a Platina 110 with an additional fifth gear. Bajaj has also added a gear shift indicator, or as they call it, “Gear Shift Guide”, and a new digital instrument panel to the Platina 110 H-Gear. The design is much the same as the Platina 110; you get a typical, no-frills motorbike with enhanced highway performance and fuel economy, and it is one of the best bikes under 70000.
The Platina 110 H-Gear has the same design as previous Platina models. The H-Gear has outside dimensions of 2,006 mm in length, 704 mm in width, and 1,076 mm in height. The bike has a kerb weight of 118.5kg and a ground clearance of 200mm. It has an 11-litre fuel tank capacity.
Engine: The Platina 110 H-Gear is equipped with a 115cc single-cylinder engine that generates 8.5bhp and 9.81Nm of torque. The Platina is now fitted with a five-speed transmission. With the addition of gear and the gear shift indicator, the Platina has become one of India's most comfortable and fuel-efficient vehicles. Therefore, the fuel economy of the Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear is assessed at 72 km/l.
Handling: One of the key reasons that make Platina 110 a part of our list of best bikes under 70000 is its H-Gear has excellent maneuverability and handling. It rides on 35mm telescopic forks at the front and a nitrox rear suspension. The bike is based around a single tubular downtube with lower cradle chassis. The Platina has 80/100-17 section tyres at either end, while the braking duties are followed up by a 130mm drum at the front and a 110mm drum at the back.
Features: The semi-digital instrument cluster on the new Platina 110 H-Gear displays the odometer, trip meter, and gear shift indication. The Platina employs average headlight and tail lamp bulbs for its electrical components. Regarding safety, the Platina 110 H-Gear comes equipped with a combined brake system (CBS).
Talking about the best bikes under 70000, we would be doing an injustice if we didn't speak about Bajaj Platina 100. The Platina 100 model may seem similar to the company's previous models but it has undergone substantial improvements. This model is offered in several colors, including cocktail wine red, black silver, ebony black with gold decals, ebony black with blue decals, and ebony black with red decals. It includes standard Halogen headlights but LED daytime running lights that are stylish and noticeable in low light. The front end of the bicycle wiser has been altered to be bigger and heavier.
Platina 100 is an inexpensive conventional motorbike that lacks extra features. The bike has an overall length of 2,003mm, an overall width of 713mm, and an overall height of 1,100mm. The curb weight is 116 kilograms, and the ground clearance is 200 millimeters. The volume of the fuel tank is 11 liters.
Engine: As stated previously, the Bajaj Platina 100 is powered by a 102cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine capable of producing 7.7bhp and 8.34Nm of torque. The power is sent to the rear wheels using a four-speed transmission. In addition, the Bajaj Platina 100's fuel economy is 76,4 km/l.
Handling: The Platina 100 is constructed around a tubular single down tube frame, with hydraulic telescopic forks at the front and a trailing arm with a co-axial hydraulic shock absorber at the rear handling suspension chores. The front tire has a 2.75*17 section, while the rear tire has a 3.00*17 area. Front and rear drums of 130mm and 110mm, respectively, are responsible for braking.
Features: The Platina 100 has the segment's first LED daytime running lights. Both the headlight and taillamp lack LEDs. In contrast, the LED DRL is situated above the primary headlight. The instrument cluster is simple and effective, providing the rider with all critical information, making it one of the best bikes under 70000.
These best bikes under 70000 will not strain your budget. In addition, they bring a great lot with them. Remarkably, the vehicle's engine is so strong that it can easily navigate city streets and hills. You have various options from which to choose. Bajaj motorcycles are simple commuter bikes with reasonable maintenance costs and a basic appearance that delivers good mileage and performance. If you are searching for a budget-friendly motorcycle for daily commuting, above are the best bikes under 70000 to consider.