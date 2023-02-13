Stop Worrying and Check These Best Bikes Under 70000

The Platina 110 H-Gear has the same design as previous Platina models. The H-Gear has outside dimensions of 2,006 mm in length, 704 mm in width, and 1,076 mm in height. The bike has a kerb weight of 118.5kg and a ground clearance of 200mm. It has an 11-litre fuel tank capacity.

Engine: The Platina 110 H-Gear is equipped with a 115cc single-cylinder engine that generates 8.5bhp and 9.81Nm of torque. The Platina is now fitted with a five-speed transmission. With the addition of gear and the gear shift indicator, the Platina has become one of India's most comfortable and fuel-efficient vehicles. Therefore, the fuel economy of the Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear is assessed at 72 km/l.

Handling: One of the key reasons that make Platina 110 a part of our list of best bikes under 70000 is its H-Gear has excellent maneuverability and handling. It rides on 35mm telescopic forks at the front and a nitrox rear suspension. The bike is based around a single tubular downtube with lower cradle chassis. The Platina has 80/100-17 section tyres at either end, while the braking duties are followed up by a 130mm drum at the front and a 110mm drum at the back.

Features: The semi-digital instrument cluster on the new Platina 110 H-Gear displays the odometer, trip meter, and gear shift indication. The Platina employs average headlight and tail lamp bulbs for its electrical components. Regarding safety, the Platina 110 H-Gear comes equipped with a combined brake system (CBS).