To Introduce a Co-branded Credit Card, IndusInd Bank Teams up with Qatar and British Airways

IndusInd Bank’s First Multi-Branded Credit Card

IndusInd Bank has a wide range of credit cards to offer. And recently, the bank announced its plans to bring in an impressive new addition to its suite of credit cards. A multi-branded card powered by Visa, in collaboration with Qatar Airways and British Airways. The card is expected to be launched in the first quarter of FY 2023-24.

As expected, this will be a travel credit card that offers exclusive benefits to frequent travellers. Typically, credit cards in this category offer various features like airline rewards programs, a certain number of free tickets per period and complementary credit card lounge access . This new multi-branded credit card from IndusInd Bank may also offer all this and more.

Here are some key details that the bank has revealed about this first-of-its-kind initiative.

The credit card will give members access to the exclusive loyalty programs offered by the two airlines, namely the British Airways Executive Club and Qatar Airways Privilege Club.

Members will be able to choose the airline loyalty program they prefer at the time of applying for the card.

The card will offer rewards in terms of Avios — which is the preferred rewards currency adopted by both Qatar Airways and British Airways.

This new card is expected to give Indian travellers access to exclusive reward programs from international airlines, thanks to the use of Avios as the rewards currency. It is also expected to empower users by giving them the flexibility of choice with regard to the airline program they wish to join.