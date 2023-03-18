To Introduce a Co-branded Credit Card, IndusInd Bank Teams up with Qatar and British Airways
Founded in April 1994, IndusInd is one of the leading new-generation private banks in the country. In the years since, the bank has expanded its operations steadily and now offers a wide range of retail, commercial and electronic banking services and products. As of September 2022, the bank had over 2,300 branches and over 2,800 ATMs in place to serve a customer base of nearly 33 million users.
Recently, the bank was in the news for an exclusive announcement regarding a credit card partnership with two leading international airline players — Qatar Airways and British Airways.
IndusInd Bank’s First Multi-Branded Credit Card
IndusInd Bank has a wide range of credit cards to offer. And recently, the bank announced its plans to bring in an impressive new addition to its suite of credit cards. A multi-branded card powered by Visa, in collaboration with Qatar Airways and British Airways. The card is expected to be launched in the first quarter of FY 2023-24.
As expected, this will be a travel credit card that offers exclusive benefits to frequent travellers. Typically, credit cards in this category offer various features like airline rewards programs, a certain number of free tickets per period and complementary . This new multi-branded credit card from IndusInd Bank may also offer all this and more.
Here are some key details that the bank has revealed about this first-of-its-kind initiative.
The credit card will give members access to the exclusive loyalty programs offered by the two airlines, namely the British Airways Executive Club and Qatar Airways Privilege Club.
Members will be able to choose the airline loyalty program they prefer at the time of applying for the card.
The card will offer rewards in terms of Avios — which is the preferred rewards currency adopted by both Qatar Airways and British Airways.
This new card is expected to give Indian travellers access to exclusive reward programs from international airlines, thanks to the use of Avios as the rewards currency. It is also expected to empower users by giving them the flexibility of choice with regard to the airline program they wish to join.
Is the New Multi-Branded Credit Card from IndusInd Bank Right for You?
The new multi-branded credit card from IndusInd Bank, issued in partnership with British Airways and Qatar Airways, may be right for you if:
You tend to travel internationally frequently for personal or business purposes
You frequent the air routes serviced by either British Airways or Qatar Airways
You are comfortable paying for your flights with a credit card
Keep in mind that when you submit your application, you need to choose a loyalty program that’s convenient for you.
Ideally, if you fly routes covered by Qatar Airways more often, the Qatar Airways Privilege Club may be the better option. Alternatively, if you tend to travel via British Airways more frequently, you can benefit by signing up for the British Airways Executive Club membership. The card will likely also offer various other benefits like rewards, discounts and complementary credit card lounge access.
In case you decide to apply for this multi-branded credit card once it is launched later this year, you can easily do so online.
The Advantages of Multi-Branded Credit Cards
If you’re not sure about the extent to which a multi-branded credit card can benefit users, check out the top advantages of these cards below.
International Acceptance
Co-branded and multi-branded cards are typically accepted in most places across the globe. This extends the scope of usage by a tremendous amount and can be particularly beneficial if you undertake international transactions frequently. Many credit cards in this category even offer the advantage of having the bill generated in a currency that’s convenient for you — typically the Indian rupee.
More Extensive Rewards
The rewards offered on multi-branded credit cards also tend to be more extensive. So, if you are a regular credit card user, choosing a multi-branded card that offers rewards aligned with your spending habits can be an excellent decision. You get rewards and benefits from all the brands involved in the collaboration.
Customisation and Flexibility
Many multi-branded credit cards give customers a certain degree of flexibility or customisation. This helps tailor the credit card benefits based on each individual’s usage. The new IndusInd Bank credit card too, for instance, lets users choose a loyalty program when applying for the product.
Conclusion
If you believe you can benefit from the new IndusInd credit card, remember to check your eligibility and apply for the same after the launch. You can also monitor the status of your application and check the IndusInd Bank credit card status online.
All things considered, the multi-branded card that IndusInd Bank plans to launch in the coming months is sure to be a game changer. We may soon see more top banks in the country tie up with multiple leading national and international brands. Thus bringing in a world of extensive benefits to credit card users, like exclusive rewards, loyalty programs, complementary credit card lounge access and more.