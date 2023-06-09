OpenAI CEO meets Modi; PM says AI's potential for India's tech ecosystem vast

"Great conversation with @narendramodi discussing India's incredible tech ecosystem and how the country can benefit from AI," Altman tweeted.



"Really enjoyed all my meetings with people in the @PMOIndia," he added.



Altman had said that the company behind ChatGPT is not presently training GPT5 -- the successor to GPT4.



"We have a lot of work to do before GPT5. It takes a lot of time. We are nowhere close to it," Altman said at a conference hosted by The Economic Times in Delhi.



"We're working on the new ideas that we think we need for it, but we are nowhere close to the start. There need to be more safety audits: I wish I could tell you about the timeline of the next GPT," he added.



Altman's comments come amid growing concern among AI researchers and Big Tech executives about the alarming pace at which the technology is developing.