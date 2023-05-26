OpenAI offers 10 grants worth $100K each to democratise AI

Microsoft-backed ChatGPT developer OpenAI has introduced 10 grants worth $100,000 each for building prototypes of "a democratic process for steering" artificial general intelligence (AGI).



The company said that its goal is to fund experimentation with methods for gathering nuanced feedback from everyone on how AI should behave.



"While these initial experiments are not (at least for now) intended to be binding for decisions, we hope that they explore decision relevant questions and build novel democratic tools that can more directly inform decisions in the future," the company said in a statement late on Thursday.



The last date to apply for an OpenAI grant is June 24. Grant recipients are expected to implement a prototype, engaging at least 500 participants and will be required to publish a public report on their findings by October 20.