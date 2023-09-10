3 Reasons to Set Up a Business from Home

If you’re thinking about setting up your own business, the question of location has probably come to mind.
However, there’s no reason that you need to go out and find a commercial property. Increasingly, business owners are choosing their own homes to launch their brands – and it can be a handy option in those all-important early days.
If you’re preparing to launch your own business, here are just three reasons why choosing your own home for your location can be the perfect option for you.
Setting up a business naturally comes with a wide range of costs, but there are some that we can avoid by setting up a brand from home.
When you opt for a commercial property, you could end up spending a small fortune on commercial rent.
This can be a significant expense, and one that you may find that you’re struggling to afford in those early days. However, if you choose to set up your business from the comfort of your own home, this is one cost that you can side-step – allowing you to invest that money in a more useful part of your brand.
When you operate a home-based business, it could be that your employees also have the opportunity to work from home as well.
The option of remote working will allow you to hire from a wider area than your local city. When using services such as to advertise your vacancies, make sure you allow yourself to be filtered by remote working.
However, you should only do this if you plan to allow your employees to be fully remote, after all, it can be disappointing if you connect with the perfect person for the job only for them to discover that you expect them to relocate.
When done right, a home business can actually allow you to perfect a healthier work/life balance. The time we spend commuting can be a waste, cutting into time that could have otherwise been used for our own self-care.
In fact, research shows that employees are increasingly gravitating to roles that offer them the opportunity to . Of those surveyed, 41% indicated that work/life balance significantly impacted their choice of company to work for.
If you’re looking to hire staff, either now or down the line, you should keep in mind their overall satisfaction, as this will help you to keep them with you for longer.
Just because you’re setting up a business from home, it doesn’t mean you can’t benefit from the same tools and services as office-based brands. For example, if you’re looking to maximise your digital marketing, experts such as Maratopia can help you regardless of where your business is located.
Have you set up a business from your own home? Share your tips and tricks in the comments below!