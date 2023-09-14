5 new Restaurants Changing California’s Dining Landscape

Liquid Gravity Brewing Company’s New Taproom, Old Town Orcutt

Liquid Gravity Brewing Company was founded by San Luis Obispo native Brendan Gough. A brewing industry veteran, Gough has spent his career brewing on the Central Coast. After working for Doc Cellars, Central Coast Brewing and Firestone Walker, to name a few, Gough decided to venture on his own and Liquid Gravity was born. The beers brewed and developed at Liquid Gravity Brewing Company push boundaries. By focusing on big, bold, flavour-rich beers, exotic ingredients, and cutting-edge brewing techniques, Liquid Gravity aims to offer an experience unlike any other on the Central Coast. In May 2023, Liquid Gravity opened its second taproom in Old Town Orcutt. Located at 156 Broadway Street, Ste. F, the new taproom opens at noon Tuesday through Sunday.