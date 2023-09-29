Govt to sell 50-year bonds for first time

The Central government for the first time will sell 50-year bonds to meet the demand for longer dated securities from the country's life insurance and pension fund segments.

This comes as a major development in the country’s financial sector as a fast-growing middle-class looks for long-term financial security and retirement planning through such investments.

The new 50-year bonds, revealed in the borrowing plan released by the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday, will add to the 30-year and 40-year tenor bonds that are being offered currently.