Shift in savings curve? Macro and bond implications

Asset management company Bandhan AMC, Head, Fixed Income, Suyash Choudhary has said that probably the most noteworthy feature of India's recent macro-economic dynamics has been the increase in the trend rate of our services trade surplus.

The monthly services trade surplus has been steadily rising from about $6 - 7 billion in the 2018 - 20 period to $10 - 14 billion over the last one and a half year. The narrative on why this is happening seems circling around the further proliferation of global capability centres in India. In other words, we are expanding our footprint in the share of the international service industry that is now getting outsourced to India.

If the rise in services trade surplus was getting offset by a similar expansion in our goods trade deficit, then this would not be of much macro economic significance. However, that isn’t the case as the chart below shows.

Thus the level of offset that services trade surplus is providing to the goods deficit has been steadily rising (the 2020 Covid period should be ignored for the analysis owing to a short period dramatic collapse in trade deficit). This bodes well for the overall monthly trade deficit and more generally the current account deficit, as shown below:

In absence of commodity price shocks, India's current account deficit trajectory now seems closer to circa 1.5 per cent of GDP as opposed to 2 - 2.5 per cent of GDP before. Admittedly there are other sources of volatility here as well. However the underlying trend of steady compression, led by expansion in services trade surplus, now seems durable enough to take note of.