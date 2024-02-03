Securing the Super Bowl: Who’s protecting the world’s greatest sporting event?

Securing the Super Bowl: The Super Bowl is one of the most-watched events in the world, with the largest audience among all American broadcasts yearly. This year's event will be held on Sunday, Feb. 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Security measures will be at an all-time high, with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security designating it as a SEAR 1 event (significant events that have global implications) and federal resources being made available to Las Vegas. High-profile celebrities such as Reba McEntire, Usher, and Taylor Swift are expected to attend, along with each team, NFL representatives, and fans. Numerous NFL-sanctioned parties are also planned outside the stadium.

Tulane University’s James DeMeo, an adjunct professor in the School of Professional Advancement, is an expert in sports event security who specializes in risk management and safeguards for special events, stadiums and large venues.

“The Super Bowl is the multi-billion-dollar juggernaut for the sports and entertainment industry. The entire world is watching,” DeMeo said. “Coordination of efforts are going on behind the scenes to enhance the overall fan experience while safeguarding the event. Sports security has become a highly specialized niche in the industry, and it’s crucial to assess risks holistically from multiple angles while working with various security and governmental stakeholders. Newswise/SP