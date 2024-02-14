Aniesh Ahuja Contributes to Positive Changes Through Business Endeavors

By Tejas Maheta

Anilesh Ahuja’s remarkable journey to success didn’t always come easily. In the face of adversity stemming from his earlier years, Anilesh’s perseverance shines as a defining character trait. Overcoming challenges both personally and professionally, the CEO and board member is currently busy with a township project in Uttar Pradesh intended to provide underprivileged families access to affordable housing, sustainability and wellness.

Learning the importance of strength and hard-work along with his personal system of beliefs and values, Anilesh has managed to overcome the obstacles of what it takes to leave a positive impact in the world.

The essence of his character is clearly reflected in the strategic decisions he makes in the business world, and at the top of his priority list is a commitment to bettering society, leaving a lasting legacy. Anilesh first and foremost describes himself as “open, decisive, bold [while] never look[ing] back.” This dedication permeates his entire approach to business, illustrating a steadfast resolve to positive global contributions through both his persevering ethos and strong moral compass.

Anilesh's morality is composed of “a clear personal knowledge of right and wrong.” Guided by the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, he derives solace and strength from this sacred text.

The Bhagavad Gita, a 700-verse Hindu scripture, emphasizes values such as duty, righteous action, selflessness and equality. Most notably is its emphasis on fulfilling duties without expecting rewards. Anilesh's strategic business decisions reflect the profound influence of these beliefs and values, especially in his commitment to providing housing and infrastructure for the underprivileged.

Furthermore, Anilesh's admiration for Ayurveda, an ancient and holistic approach to medicine, serves as a driving force behind the stress of everyday life. Rooted in ancient wisdom based on historical texts, Ayurveda emphasizes the critical significance of mental and physical well-being, and Anilesh hopes to share its benefits with all through his housing establishment labeled Solitaire Valley.

“There's a lot of experience that'll be going into it in terms of understanding what Ayurveda is and living in that village,” he describes. Practices like meditation and yoga, highlighted for their ability to disconnect from daily stressors, will be accessible. As much as Ayurveda has been beneficial in Anielsh’s life, he desires to “make sure we get that message clearly out to folks who are trying to get on this path of wellness and lifestyle change. We're trying to see if there's a difference we could make permanently in someone's life.”

The conviction to take care of one’s mental and physical health is intensified by the recent loss of a dear friend, apparently due to stress-related factors. Noting the pervasive impact of societal pressures and technological demands of modern life, Anelish recognizes the impact this can have in the constant connectivity trap. “I just think that we're all dealing…with a lot,” he comments. “We don't put our phones down ever. There should be something we should be doing from a wellness perspective.” Fueled by personal losses and hardships coupled with a

deep-seated commitment to well-being, the importance he places on Ayurveda bettering mental and physical health seems to have a necessary healing power society needs.

Delving further into Anilesh’s narrative, it becomes increasingly apparent how solid his development of morality and commitment to well-being came to be in the face of his own adversity.

During adolescence, a significant developmental period, the foundation of his character originated from the time when, at the age of 14, he immigrated to America with his father in pursuit of better opportunities. Enrolled in an all-boys school, his smaller physical stature and diverse background set him apart, making him a distinctive presence amidst a sea of larger, white classmates.

Emerging successfully on the other side with his first job in sales and trading later in 1989, Anilesh encountered a new set of challenges. His journey persisted through the complexities of working on Wall Street, eventually reaching his role as Global Head of Mortgages at Deutsche Bank. However, through ongoing challenges, Anilesh seized the opportunity to exert a dedicated effort. His resilient response to initial difficulties was undoubtedly shaped by the moral strength instilled by the trying times of his life.

Furthermore, the influential support from his family plays a crucial role in ushering him through challenging times. He articulates that he “surviv[ed] the toughest challenges of the past five years and emerg[ed] successfully on the other side, with the unwavering support of [his] family.” In fact, family holds such an importance to him that he envisions spending his final day on Earth "with family, in front of the most magnificent ocean."

Personality wise, Anilesh Ahuja describes himself as “open, divisive and bold.” His approach to an ideal business relationship involves open discussions and forward-thinking solutions. His unique acquisition of land in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh showcases a commitment to both personal interests and social impact. The township project is his moment to leave a legacy and “never look back,” a mantra so close to his life.

While inherently industrious and well-positioned for success in any endeavor, Anilesh notably underlines the significance of maintaining a work-life balance in his business pursuits. Juggling a dynamic career, Anilesh discovers satisfaction in personal interests such as reading and travel. His recent excursion to Dudwa National Park, for example, situated on the border of India and Nepal, allows him to catch a second wind and refresh immersed in nature.

Anilesh Ahuja's journey embodies a testament to the power of resilience, morality, and dedication to societal betterment through his business. From overcoming personal and professional challenges to spearheading impactful projects like the township in Uttar Pradesh, Anilesh's commitment to his values is unwavering. His moral compass, guided by the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita and enriched by his admiration for Ayurveda, serves as a guiding light in his strategic business decisions. As Anilesh continues to navigate the complexities of business and life, his story serves as an inspiration for those who aspire to blend success with social impact.