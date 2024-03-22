Society Matters: Accountability: A Cure for a Toxic Workplace?

Society Matters: The contemporary workplace is evolving as a result of rapid digitalisation, human rights movements, and socio-economic turbulence. The post-#MeToo society pays greater attention to organisational accountability for workplace environment and culture motivating employees to seek workplaces free from bullying, harassment, discrimination, and other toxic behaviours.

Dr Galina Goncharenko (Reader in Accounting, Aston University) encourages you to look at your workplace from the perspective of accountability. What is accountability at work?

Who is accountable to whom and for what? How can you hold power to account? Come to Café Artum on 28 March (5:30-7:00pm) to get new ideas about how instilling accountability into your workplace relationships and communication can help you to create a better workplace and thrive at work. AlphaGalileo/SP