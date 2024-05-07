7 Reasons Renting an RV Should Be On Every Family’s Summer Bucket List

Family’s Summer Bucket List:- Summer vacations with the family are the stuff of lifetime memories, funny stories, and learning experiences. A family trip in a recreational vehicle (RV) can be the ultimate adventure, with opportunities for the whole family to participate and bond.

The great news is that you don’t have to commit to RV ownership to enjoy the one-of-kind vacation that an RV trip delivers.

RVshare is the largest online community for RV owners and renters in the United States, and includes more than 100,000 vehicles ranging from luxury motorhomes to cozy camper vans.

Why an RV Trip is the Perfect Family Getaway

You can take the long way: There’s no rushing through airports or desperate searches for a bathroom; everything you need is on board! Anyone who has traveled with a potty training toddler knows what we’re talking about here. You can leisurely enjoy the ride to your destination and make some fun stops along the way. Opportunities to save money: Bringing the whole family out for meals on vacation can eat up your budget real quick. Many RVs are equipped with full kitchens, including refrigerators, microwaves, stoves and ovens, making meal prep a breeze! It’s a great way to get your family to unplug: After a long day of exploring outside, roasting marshmallows around the campfire and playing a riveting game of Go Fish at the dinette table, no one is going to be thinking about switching on the TV when they face plant into bed. It’s fun for all ages: There is an RV to accommodate every sized family -- and every age -- both young kids that will be tossing a coin for the top bunk and teenagers who need their own space will be happy. Whether your kids prefer hiking, wildlife viewing or just reading in the sunshine, there’s something for everyone on an RV trip. You can bring the family pet along: Don’t leave your furry, feathered, or scaled friends at home - many RV owners have the option to bring a pet! Not only will they not have to miss you while you’re gone, you can save the money of a pet sitter. Just remember to pack all their essentials and make sure they are up-to-date on medications and vaccinations! Time in nature: RVing is the perfect way to enjoy time outside with all the comforts of home in tow. Even the most outdoors-averse will find some joy in breathing in the fresh air around them knowing they have a comfy bed to retreat to at the end of the day. They are a great way to explore the country: Whether you’ve had a national park on your must-see list for ages or prefer to stay close at a nearby state park or campground, an RV trip is a great option. You’ll get to enjoy all the fun amenities and breathtaking views with your own home on wheels in tow.

If your RV travel dreams involve a cross-country tour of national parks or just a weekend of camping under the stars, RVshare has your wheels. RVshare connects you to RV owners in your local area or at your destination, and you can easily use RVshare.com to browse thousands of models for any style of adventure or number of travelers.

Another plus? More than 60% of the vehicles on RVshare offer delivery, which is an ideal option if you are flying to a destination before driving the RV, or for those who prefer not to drive the RV, but to have it stationed in place and ready for them on arrival at their destination. RVshare also offers roadside assistance, 24/7 customer service, and insurance to protect your trip and payment.

According to RVshare’s 2024 Travel Trend Report, 87% of respondents are planning to travel at least as much in 2024 as they did in 2023, and 57% said they are planning a road trip or a vacation in an RV. So don’t miss out and join them! Summer is the busiest season for RV travel, so start planning your trip now to get the best rental options. Happy camping! NewsUSA/SP