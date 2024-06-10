Digital Strategies Help Small Businesses Compete

Digital Strategies:- Now more than ever, building relationships is important to small businesses so they can compete in the global marketplace.

The Smart Money Network is a community of digital marketing experts whose mission is to support entrepreneurs as they grow their businesses, especially in the new and increasingly online economy.

Having a partner to navigate the field of digital marketing can help small businesses get the edge they need. The Smart Money Network collaborates with small business clients and coaches them on how to engage a target audience with the right message at the right time, using a combination of digital tools and the power of persuasion.

The Collaboration Starts with A Conversation.

"Conversation is the seed of opportunity," according to the Smart Money Network website. Experts work with small business owners and entrepreneurs to find and build relationships with their target audiences using social media platforms such as LinkedIn, then deploy tried-and-true principles of persuasion that convert to new business opportunities.

Author Robert Cialdini describes six principles of persuasion in his book, "Influence - The Psychology of Persuasion." These principles include the concepts of scarcity (making your product or service seem more desirable), reciprocity (using small favors to entice), likability (pleasantness can go a long way), consensus (word of mouth that others use your product or service), consistency (customers need to feel they can count on what you say you will deliver), and authority (make sure you support your products or services with facts about your experience and credentials).

These principles can be applied in the world of digital marketing, which is becoming increasingly essential in the post-COVID-19 entrepreneurial environment. More people are spending more time online, and learning how to grab the attention of potential clients can help businesses flourish.

Smart Money Network creates intentional done-for-you social media campaigns that position clients as authoritative and credible resources, and drives up to 30 new business opportunities a month.

According to Smart Money Founder and CEO Mike Harris, "You only have about three seconds to capture someone's attention and give them enough information to determine whether you are worth connecting with." NewsUSA/SP