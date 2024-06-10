Margarita Howard’s Strategic Moves To Position HX5 as a Key Player in Government Projects

By Hannah Madison

Government contracting is highly competitive, with many companies vying for the same contracts. To overcome this challenge, Margarita Howard and HX5 have had to differentiate themselves by highlighting their unique capabilities, successful past performances, and the overall value proposition they provide for clients.

As the sole owner and CEO/president of HX5, Howard has been instrumental in transforming the company into a significant force in the government contracting sector. Through her strategic focus on technological innovation, workforce development, and quality assurance, Howard has effectively positioned HX5 to meet the stringent demands of government projects.

Under Howard's leadership, the company has prioritized technological advancement. HX5 has consistently invested in state-of-the-art technologies to enhance its service offerings, which include research and development, engineering, information technology, and program management logistics. This focus has allowed it to stay competitive and meet the changing needs of government clients.

"We try to stay ahead of those changing technologies, [artificial intelligence], and cyber," Howard says. This proactive approach ensures that HX5 can provide innovative solutions to complex problems faced by their clients.

A critical component of Margarita Howard's strategy has been building a diverse and highly skilled workforce. HX5 has implemented comprehensive training programs and initiatives to attract top talent. This focus on workforce development ensures that the company remains competitive and can tackle the most challenging government projects.



“It's our employees. At the end of the day, that's who makes us successful,” says Howard.

HX5 continuously assesses its performance, refines its strategies, and invests in professional development education to ensure its employees consistently stay ahead in performance. “Our philosophy, or our guiding principle, is to lead by example,” Howard says. “We hold ourselves to the same high standards of performance, integrity, and honesty that we would expect of our employees. We try to remind them always that our customers have important missions, and we are trusting in them to help us support our customers. We always want to provide the best possible services at the highest levels.”

Margarita Howard’s Commitment to Quality and Compliance

Obtaining prime government contracts is often complex and time-consuming. "You have to understand your customer's needs and any specific requirements or regulations that may apply to them," Howard explains. Building relationships with government procurement officers, government customers, prime contractors, and other stakeholders is essential.

Ensuring compliance with government regulations and maintaining the highest quality standards are fundamental to HX5's operations. Howard has established rigorous quality control measures and compliance protocols to ensure that all projects meet or exceed client expectations.

Quality and compliance are nonnegotiables. Howard says, “Building a track record of successful contract performance enhances your credibility and your competitiveness.”

Government contracts are often posted on various industry-specific platforms like GovWin. Howard’s company regularly monitors these sites for opportunities that align with their capabilities and expertise. Additionally, networking with customers and procurement officers and attending industry-specific events keep HX5 informed about upcoming opportunities.

Once a relevant opportunity is identified, the company carefully reviews the solicitation documents to understand the requirements and evaluation criteria. The firm then prepares a comprehensive bid that addresses all the specified requirements and demonstrates its ability to perform the work successfully at competitive prices.

“First and foremost, we thoroughly review the proposal specifications and requirements, the scope of work identified in the proposal, and all defined deliverables and timelines,” says Margarita Howard. “You have to ensure that your submitted proposal aligns with all the requirements and demonstrates to the customer how the company can fulfill the requirements effectively.”

Howard continues, “We have to consider such factors as the proposal's complexity, timeline, technology requirements, and any specialized skills that may be needed to complete the proposal. From there, we identify the team members to be assigned to the effort based on skill sets, knowledge, availability, etc., and then outline their respective roles and responsibilities in the effort. We ensure the team members identified for the proposal team have the necessary expertise and experience to successfully support the proposal.”

How HX5 Overcomes Challenges in Securing Contracts

Securing government contracts presents numerous challenges, from intense competition to navigating complex regulations and compliance requirements. Successful performance on government contracts requires significant upfront investments in proposal development, marketing, and infrastructure.

As a small business starting up, HX5 faced challenges due to limited financial resources and personnel. "We’ve had to differentiate ourselves by highlighting our unique capabilities, our successful past performances, and the overall value proposition we can provide for our customers,” says Howard. “This is not a unique approach by any means. All companies that are successful at government contracting have to be competitive and successful in these areas.”

Government contracting has historically been male-dominated, but women like Margarita Howard break barriers and pave the way for greater gender diversity. Women in government contracting face unique challenges, such as potential discrimination, a lack of knowledge or disinterest in government contracting, difficulties with federal certifications, limited government and business networks, and unfavorable social, policy, and regulatory environments.

Howard's success in government contracting is a testament to her determination and expertise. She has excelled in her role and served as a role model and mentor for other women in the industry. Her leadership style, characterized by inclusivity and empowerment, has helped create a more supportive environment for women at HX5.

It cannot be overstated that increasing women's participation in government contracting is important. Diverse teams bring different perspectives and ideas, which can lead to more innovative solutions. Organizations that prioritize gender diversity often see better performance and higher employee satisfaction.

Government agencies and contracting firms are increasingly recognizing the value of diversity. Initiatives such as the Women-Owned Small Business Federal Contracting Program aim to level the playing field and provide more opportunities for women entrepreneurs. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, WOSBs can access set-aside contracts and compete for larger projects, helping them gain a foothold in the industry.

“A new WOSB that is just starting should try to build positive relationships with experienced government contractors or join support networks for women entrepreneurs in government contracting. Learning from others' experiences can provide very valuable insights and guidance. The WOSB entrepreneur should always invest in their own professional development as well as that of their employees.” says Howard.

“Continuously investing in one's professional development and business capabilities helps with staying updated on relevant industry trends, regulations, and best practices, which can help the WOSB be competitive in the government contracting landscape.”