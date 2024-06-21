People are less likely to recommend someone who stutters if they believe the job requires strong communication skills

The study’s results provide further evidence that the perception of poor communication skills due to stuttering can result in role entrapment, where PWS are discouraged from pursuing specific careers due to how others perceive them. The study also indicated no difference in the advice given to the people who stutter by those who regularly provide career advice and those who don’t.

“Most people don’t understand stuttering well regardless of their profession,” Dew explained.

The study also investigated whether the stereotypes held even if the individual was familiar with someone who stutters, such as a sibling, parent, significant other or colleague. However, Dew and Gabel found that regardless of the strength of the relationship with someone who stutters, the data showed the same amount of stereotyping.