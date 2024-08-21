Tiles in Transitional Design: Blending Traditional and Contemporary Styles

For designing your home, if you go out in the market and search for ideas, inspirations and elements, the choices are going to be overwhelming. This is of no good as you are unable to make a solid decision regarding any decor for your place.

One of the best advice any interior designer can offer is to add tiles in your decor. Yes, you read it right. Tile design available in the market at this point can transform your place under a budget and make your place appear so appealing and luxurious.

The biggest benefit of adding these premium tiles is that tiles are an eco-friendly option that can be added to your decor. Furthermore, these tiles are available in a wide range of color, designs, and textures for you to choose from. These varying designs can help you create different themes in your home as per your preference.

Adding premium tiles can also help to create a luxurious appeal and ambience in your home which further helps to uplift the overall look of your place. Moving forward, while adding tiles to your decor keep under consideration to create a balance of traditional and contemporary styles. Let’s understand why it is required to have this perfect balance.

Blending Traditional and Contemporary Styles

When blending the traditional and contemporary styles it is important to keep the best of both in a perfect balance. The reason being traditional styles bring out the warmth and familiarity of the designs while the contemporary styles bring out the luxurious and comfortable appeal.

Transitional designs allow you to strike a balance between the best of two styles. It provides comfort, and functionality in your home. For this, leveraging the premium tiles can ensure that you get both the elements for your decor.

You can explore 3D tiles for installing in your bedroom or even your living room. With brands like H&R Johnson you can further explore their wide range of tiles collection and pick your ideal designs to be installed in your home.

Here are some inspiration ideas and designs for you to explore.

Neutral color palette

First and foremost idea for you to explore is the neutral color palette. Here the neutral shades offer your place with a comforting element and allows you to make the place appear relaxing and comforting. This can be installed in your bedroom as you require and a comforting appeal for your bedroom.

Furthermore, you can explore different size ranges with H&R Johnson and their collection of premium tiles.

Subtle designs and patterns

For creating another realm of comfort and relaxation, adding tiles with subtle designs and patterns can also be explored. This allows you to create a simple yet appealing decor for your place.

With H&R Johnson’s collection of Porselano tiles you can create these subtle designs and patterns and make your place appear simple yet elegant and appealing at the same time. This further allows you to add a luxurious touch to your place.

Timeless trends of wooden elements

One of the best trends that you can follow is adding wooden pattern wall tiles and floor tiles. These wooden pattern tiles allow you to recreate the timeless trend of adding wooden planks in your home.

This also adds a level of warmth, making your place warm and welcoming. With H&R Johnson’s collection of premium tiles you can explore different finishes and patterns in these wooden tiles as well.

This further allows you to uplift the decor of your place making it appealing and welcoming as well.

Glossy marble tiles

If you are someone who likes shiny surfaces then adding glossy finish marble tiles is your inspiration. Adding these marble finish tiles can allow you to make your place appear open, breathable and relaxing.

The glossy marble tiles reflect light and create an illusion of much open and bigger space. This illusion helps to make your place appealing and breathable. You can add these glossy marble tiles in your living room and make it the center of attention in your entire space.

Large format tiles

Another trend that you can follow is adding large format tiles. Yes, adding large format tiles again helps to create an illusion of open, bigger and breathable space. This further allows you to have a calming and relaxing space in your home.

With fewer grout lines visible, the large format tiles need less maintenance as fewer grout lines become easy to manage.

Luxurious appeal with bold designs

If you are someone who likes to experiment, then add bold designs, colors and patterns. Experiment with unique 3D tiles to accentuate the overall appearance of your home. This allows you to have a different texture in your home and further provides you with the luxurious ambience in your home.

From the above mentioned points it can be concluded that adding a perfect balance of traditional and contemporary styles can help you have the perfect balance of styles. These transitional designs can help to accentuate the decor and ambience of your place.

With brands like H&R Johnson allows you to explore their wide range of premium tiles with best possible quality available in the market. The brand throughout its sixty years of experience in the industry has gained enough experience and expertise to offer you the highest quality of products.

Furthermore, the brand has also established experience centers for the customers to explore and experience the highest quality of the premium tiles. These centers are established at easily accessible locations across the country for better experience.

Along with this you can also get in touch with the experts here and pick your best suitable tiles for your home.