The Role of Cloud-Based Access Control in Hybrid Workplaces

By Isabella Thomas

Many offices today have access control systems for security reasons. However, countless employees work from home all or part of the time. Organizations must recognize this and adapt their workplaces to accommodate hybrid workers. Access control data is becoming more mainstream, so companies must determine how to benefit from this data.

The Office Footprint

As many workers today remain at home and complete their duties, office space is often said to be empty. However, that is not the case. Almost three-fourths of companies today say they plan to maintain their office space, and ten percent said they expect to add space. Eighteen percent reported they are reducing their office footprint, which is much lower than most anticipated.

The hybrid model is one reason this office space continues to be needed. Workers may sometimes need to come into the office, and they must have somewhere to gather. The company needs cloud door access control when these workers appear in the office. The access control system allows the company to manage how employees enter and move through the workspace. Those responsible for safeguarding the workplace can control this system remotely and allocate office space as needed. A worker can reserve a conference room, for example, using the workplace management system, and the controller can ensure that space is only available to them during the designated time.

Additional Features

Today, individuals use their phones for many daily activities. For example, they may use an app on their phone to start their car or change the thermostat in the home. They would love to have a mobile-first experience in the workplace. With a cloud-based access system, workers can access the building using their phones.

Those responsible for overseeing the access system can learn how workers use the office space and share this information with management to optimize its use. With this information, they can monitor and manage energy usage, manage the facility, ensure ample parking for workers, and more. A company will see an excellent return on investment when this data is fully accessed and utilized to optimize the workplace.

Accessing the Data

However, a company only benefits from this data when it can be accessed and analyzed. The company must be able to compare trends in office space usage over days and weeks. The system should break the workplace into sections so those in charge can learn if certain sections remain in high demand while others are frequently empty. Empty areas may then be converted to spaces that will receive more use.

Data may also simplify access control. System managers gather information about credentialed users and their behavioral patterns. When the system detects an anomaly, it alerts the managers. They can then investigate the changes and uncover potential blind spots that could harm the company.

The Importance of Cloud Migration

Companies may question why they should spend the money to migrate their access control systems to the cloud. What benefits come with doing so? The company will no longer rely on servers for its access control systems. Transitioning to an SaaS model will provide them with more system flexibility while saving money. The vendor performs many tasks formerly handled by employees, such as updating the software and installing security patches.

A cloud-based access control system makes it easier to include it in a broader eco structure. Hybrid and on-site workers may use different systems to complete their activities, many native to the cloud. With the help of APIs, the access control system can integrate with these applications for improved security.

Every company should look into cloud-based access control systems. The benefits of these systems far outweigh the drawbacks. Improved security must be a priority for every company today, and the correct system will be a step in the right direction. Learn more today to see if a cloud-based access control system is right for your organization. Most will find it is.