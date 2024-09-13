By Isabella Thomas

Optimizing websites for search engines is nothing new - businesses have been doing it for years now. However, many small business owners may just see the immediate benefits of doing so, without thinking about the true value or why it's a necessity for all businesses, no matter the size, today. The true value of SEO for small businesses is in the long-term impacts it can have.

Cost-Effective Marketing

Marketing is expensive. In fact, it can be one of the most expensive expenses small businesses have, as they need to get their products and services out to as many potential customers as possible. However, working with seo companies to create a comprehensive SEO plan enables small businesses to get more for their money. It's an incredibly cost-effective way to bring in more customers compared to other marketing efforts.

Long-Term Value

SEO isn't a one-and-done task. It's something that's continually worked on long-term, which helps it to bring in a long-term value. Having a website that's fully optimize and that is in the top search results helps small businesses bring in more potential customers not just today, but in the future, too. It's something that can be inexpensive to start but will have a lasting impact, enabling small business owners to help their business grow faster and continue to grow well into the future.

Improved Credibility

Companies have to look credible or they'll lose out on potential customers. People are becoming more adept at detecting spam websites, so if the website is poorly done or has the hallmarks of a fly-by-night business, customers are going to look elsewhere for what they need. If the brand credibility is low, customers aren't going to purchase anything. However, if they are able to increase their standing in search results, create a more user-friendly website, and make everything look more credible, the small business will see an increase in sales.

Insight into Customers

Knowing the customer base and what they're looking for is crucial for today's businesses. It helps the business make changes to increase sales or drive new customers to the website. By optimizing the website, it's possible to get more insight into customer's actions and behaviors, which can then be used to help the business grow. This is crucial for today's businesses, and optimizing the website for the search engines can be a vital part of learning more about what customers need and what they want.

Competitive Advantage

Competitors are using SEO. They're getting the customers who only click on the top search results. Small businesses who want to gain that competitive edge need to use SEO to help them increase their standing in the search results and become the top result for relevant keywords or search phrases. With 79% of people using Google daily to help them find what they need, optimizing for the search results becomes a way to have that competitive edge and bring in more customers.

If your small business could use a competitive advantage or you're looking for a way to increase marketing efforts long-term without spending as much money, it's worth looking into SEO. Take the time to talk to the experts about what your business needs and the results you'd like to see, and they'll help you put a plan into place to reach those goals.