Office Table Prices in the Philippines: What to Expect and Where to Find the Best Deals

By Joseph Lio

Choosing the right office table is an essential part of setting up any workspace, whether it's a home office or a professional environment. In the Philippines, office furniture is available in a variety of price ranges and designs, catering to different preferences, needs, and budgets. Knowing the different options and their associated costs can help buyers make informed decisions. This article provides a comprehensive guide to office table prices in the Philippines, highlighting types, features, and where to buy.

Types of Office Tables in the Philippines

Basic Office Tables Basic office table price philippines are generally straightforward in design, offering enough space for a computer, essential documents, and a few office supplies. These tables may lack drawers, cabinets, or any additional storage, focusing on functionality and simplicity. The price range for basic office tables is usually between PHP 1,500 and PHP 3,000, depending on the brand and material.

Executive Desks Executive desks are larger, more luxurious, and designed for professionals in managerial or executive roles. These tables are often crafted from high-quality wood or other premium materials, offering ample space and storage options. Some even include built-in organizers, drawers, and cable management systems. Prices for executive desks typically start at around PHP 10,000 and can go as high as PHP 50,000 or more, depending on the design, size, and materials used.

Standing Desks Standing desks have become increasingly popular for those who want to alternate between sitting and standing throughout their workday. In the Philippines, standing desks are available in both manual and motorized versions. Basic manual standing desks can cost around PHP 5,000 to PHP 8,000, while motorized adjustable standing desks start at PHP 12,000 and can go up to PHP 30,000, depending on the brand and added features.

L-shaped Desks L-shaped desks are ideal for maximizing corner spaces and providing more room for work. These desks offer additional storage and surface area, making them perfect for people who need to manage multiple screens, documents, or equipment. L-shaped desks can range from PHP 5,000 to PHP 20,000, depending on materials, size, and storage options.

Modular Office Tables Modular office tables offer a flexible design that can be customized and adjusted based on the specific needs of the workspace. These tables are typically made up of multiple pieces that can be rearranged to fit a specific layout or style. The price range for modular tables varies widely, from PHP 10,000 to PHP 40,000, depending on the brand, number of modules, and materials.

Factors Affecting Office Table Prices

Several factors impact the cost of office tables in the Philippines:

Materials The type of materials used is one of the most significant factors affecting price. Wood office tables, especially those made from high-quality solid wood, are generally more expensive than those made from particle board or metal. Glass and steel tables can also come at a premium, especially if they’re part of a designer collection.

Brand Popular brands like IKEA, Furniture Republic, and Home Depot offer various office table price, each with its unique quality and style. Brand reputation and quality often influence price, as well-known brands tend to charge a premium for their products.

Size and Storage Larger tables with ample storage, such as drawers, shelves, and compartments, tend to be more expensive. An executive desk with multiple drawers and sections will cost more than a simple table with no storage options.

Features Additional features, like cable management, ergonomic design, and height adjustability, also impact the price. For example, motorized standing desks cost more than manual ones due to the motorized lift feature.

Where to Buy Office Tables in the Philippines

Furniture Retailers Major furniture stores like SM Home, IKEA, and Mandaue Foam offer a wide range of office tables, catering to different budgets and preferences. Visiting these stores allows you to see the tables firsthand, test them, and check the quality before purchasing.

Online Marketplaces Online shopping platforms such as Lazada, Shopee, and Zalora provide various options for office tables, often with lower prices than physical stores. These marketplaces also offer convenience, as buyers can browse multiple products and compare prices from the comfort of their homes.

Specialty Stores like Furniture Republic and BLIMS Fine Furniture cater to premium office furniture needs. These stores specialize in high-quality office desks that may come with additional features and designs suited for executives or professional workspaces.

Second-hand Marketplaces For those on a tighter budget, buying second-hand office tables is an option. Online platforms like Facebook Marketplace and Carousel allow individuals to buy used furniture at significantly lower prices. However, it's essential to inspect the table for any damage or signs of wear before making a purchase.

Price Comparison Guide

Type of Office Table

Price Range

Basic Office Table

PHP 1,500 - PHP 3,000

Executive Desk

PHP 10,000 - PHP 50,000+

Standing Desk

PHP 5,000 - PHP 30,000

L-shaped Desk

PHP 5,000 - PHP 20,000

Modular Office Table

PHP 10,000 - PHP 40,000

Tips for Buying Office Tables in the Philippines

Set a Budget: Determine how much you’re willing to spend before starting your search, and stick to it.

Consider the Material: Choose a material that suits your style, durability needs, and budget.

Measure Your Space: Ensure the table will fit comfortably in your workspace, with enough room for movement.

Read Reviews: If buying online, read customer reviews to gauge the quality and functionality of the table.

Look for Deals and Discounts: Online marketplaces frequently offer discounts or sales on office furniture, making it possible to find high-quality tables at lower prices.

Conclusion

office furniture are essential pieces of furniture that impact productivity, comfort, and the overall aesthetic of a workspace. With a wide variety of choices available in the Philippines, it's possible to find an office table that suits your needs, style, and budget. Whether you're looking for a basic desk, a luxurious executive desk, or a modular setup, understanding the types and prices of office tables will help you make a well-informed decision.