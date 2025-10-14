Samsung Electronics Logs Largest Operating Earnings in Over 3 yrs in Q3

Seoul, Oct 14: Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday estimated its third-quarter operating profit reached the highest level in more than three years, beating market expectations.

The world's biggest maker of memory chips expected an operating profit of 12.1 trillion won ($8.5 billion) for the quarter ending in September, up 31.8 per cent from 9.18 trillion won a year earlier, according to an earnings guidance released by Samsung Electronics, reports Yonhap news agency.

It is the largest quarterly earnings since the second quarter of 2022, when the company posted a 14.1 trillion-won operating profit.

The third-quarter operating profit was 17.4 per cent higher than the average estimate from a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

Sales increased 8.7 per cent to a record 86 trillion won, surpassing the previous quarterly record of 79.1 trillion won set in the third quarter of last year. The data for net income was not available.

The company will release its final earnings report later. Meanwhile, Yonhap earlier this year reported that Samsung Electronics ranked first in the Indian TV market in the first half of 2025 backed by robust sales of large-sized premium models.

The South Korean tech giant accounted for 23.8 per cent of the market during the January-June period, maintaining the top spot since 2017, according to data compiled by global market research firm Omdia.