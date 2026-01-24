After NDTV and BQ PRime, Adani Group Completes Takeover of IANS, Furthering Expansion into Media Sector

Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL), on 22 January 2026, disclosed that AMG Media Networks Ltd. (AMNL) – media arm of the Adani Group – has entered into an agreement to fully acquire IANS India Private Ltd., a prominent multi-language, cross-platform Indian news agency. AEL, which already holds a majority stake in the company, now moves to establish IANS (Indo-Asian News Service) as a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the Group.

In a regulatory filing – mandatory under Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations – AEL announced that AMNL executed a share purchase agreement on January 21, 2026, to acquire the balance shareholding in IANS. The shares were purchased from existing shareholder Sandeep Bamzai and financial details of the deal have not been revealed.

AMG Media had already secured a majority holding in IANS in earlier phases: In December 2023, the Adani Group acquired a 50.50% stake in the news agency, making it a subsidiary of its media arm. This was followed by a further increase in January 2024, when AMG Media raised its ownership of voting shares to 76% and nearly all non-voting shares.

Prior to the latest agreement, AMG Media held 76% of Category I shares in IANS, which carry voting rights, and 99.26% of Category II shares, which do not carry voting rights. Under the current transaction, the company will acquire the remaining 24% of Category I shares and the residual 0.74% of Category II shares.

IANS supplies content across print, digital, and broadcast platforms. With the completion of the acquisition, the Adani Group will gain full ownership of a newswire that serves a wide range of publishers and broadcasters across the country, furthering its expansion into India’s media sector.