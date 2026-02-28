Norway’s $2-Trillion Sovereign Wealth Fund Drops Adani Green Energy from Portfolio over Corruption and Financial Crime Allegations

Norway’s Government Pension Fund Global, the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, has decided to exclude Adani Green Energy Ltd. (AGEL) from its portfolio. The decision was made public on 26 February 2026 on Norges Bank Investment Management’s website, which manages the fund on behalf of Norway’s Ministry of Finance.

The fund cited “gross corruption or other serious financial crime” as the criterion for its decision but did not provide a detailed explanation. The exclusion marks the second Adani Group company to be removed from the fund’s investment universe. In May 2024, Norges Bank excluded Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., citing what it described as an “unacceptable risk” that the company could contribute to serious violations of individuals’ rights in situations of war or conflict.

At the time, the fund referred to the company’s ownership of a port terminal in Myanmar, where the armed forces had overthrown the democratically elected government. Adani Ports had been under observation since March 2022 before the exclusion decision was taken.

As of August 2025, the fund held a 0.23% stake in Adani Green Energy, valued at $43.9 million. Once a company is excluded, the fund sells its shares and does not reinvest unless the exclusion is lifted. When Norges Bank first invested in Adani Green in July 2020, the company’s share price stood at ₹341. On 27 February 2026, the stock closed at ₹948.2 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Norges Bank has not commented on whether the divestment has already been completed. The Norwegian fund itself is a significant player in the oil and gas sector and has financed oil and gas developers through bonds. Adani Green Energy has not issued an immediate response to the development.