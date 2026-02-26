US Imposes 126% Tariff on Indian Solar Exports After Adani Firms Exit Anti-Subsidy Probe

The United States has imposed a tariff of 126% on solar cell imports from India following the withdrawal of two Adani Group companies from an anti-subsidy investigation, according to a report by The Indian Express. The US Department of Commerce (DOC) imposed the preliminary duties on 24 February 2026, after determining that India subsidised manufacturing in contravention of World Trade Organization (WTO) agreements.

The investigation began on 7 August 2025, following a complaint by a coalition of American solar manufacturers – the Alliance for American Solar Manufacturing and Trade (AASMT). On 5 September 2025, the probe preliminarily concluded that the US solar industry was “materially injured” by “reason of imports of solar cells from India.”

As part of the probe, several Indian solar manufacturers were being investigated, namely: Premier Energies Photovoltaic Pvt. Ltd., Waaree Energies Ltd. and Waaree Solar Americas, and Mundra Solar Energy Pvt. Ltd. and Mundra Solar PV Ltd. – both part of the Adani Group.

An order by the DOC from 20 February 2026 cites the non-cooperation of Mundra Solar Energy and Mundra Solar PV as the basis for the 126% duty. According to The Indian Express, the report stated: “We preliminarily determine that these non-responsive mandatory respondents (i.e., Mundra Solar Energy and Mundra Solar PV) withheld necessary information that Commerce requested, failed to provide information within the established deadlines, and significantly impeded this proceeding by failing to respond to Commerce’s Initial Questionnaire, either in whole or in part, by the applicable deadline.”

This prompted an application of the DOC’s severe “Adverse Facts Available” penalty on the parties, imposing a preliminary rate of 125.87%. Though specifically naming the Adani entities, the rate currently applies to all Indian exporters not individually investigated. The duties are in addition to existing tariffs. Currently, duties of up to 40% already apply to certain solar exports.

The probe further examined whether Indian exporters benefited from government subsidy schemes tied to export performance. The DOC cited programmes such as the Advance Authorisation Program, Duty Free Import Authorisation Scheme, Duty Drawback Program, Export Promotion of Capital Goods Scheme, and RoDTEP. Because these benefits are linked to export performance, investigators considered them particularly vulnerable to countervailing duty findings.

The department also amended the period of investigation from 1 January–31 December 2024 to 1 April 2024–31 March 2025 following requests from the Government of India and Adani Group companies, aligning it with India’s fiscal year.