Centre Amends Listing Rules in Favour of ‘Mega Companies’ Ahead of Jio Launching ‘India’s Largest Ever’ IPO

Under the revised rules, companies with post-issue capital of up to ₹1,600 crore will continue to follow the existing requirement of offering at least 25% of each class of equity shares or convertible securities to the public.

For companies with post-issue capital between ₹1,600 crore and ₹4,000 crore, the minimum offer requirement will now be based on value rather than a fixed percentage. Such companies must offer shares worth at least ₹400 crore to the public.

Companies with post-issue capital between ₹4,000 crore and ₹50,000 crore will be required to offer at least 10% of their shares at the time of listing. However, they must increase public shareholding to 25% within three years of listing in accordance with rules set by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

For companies with post-issue capital above ₹50,000 crore and up to ₹1 lakh crore, the minimum public offer must be equivalent to at least ₹1,000 crore and at least 8% of each class of shares. These companies will have up to five years to increase public shareholding to 25%.

Even greater flexibility has been introduced for the largest companies. Firms with post-issue capital between ₹1 lakh crore and ₹5 lakh crore must offer shares worth at least ₹6,250 crore and maintain a minimum public shareholding of 2.75% at the time of listing.

For companies with post-issue capital exceeding ₹5 lakh crore, the minimum public offer requirement has been reduced further. Such firms must offer shares worth at least ₹15,000 crore while maintaining a public shareholding of at least 1% at the time of listing.

The amendment also specifies timelines for gradually increasing public shareholding. If a company lists with public shareholding below 15%, it must raise that to 15% within five years and further increase it to 25% within ten years. If the public shareholding at the time of listing is already 15% or higher, the company must reach 25% within five years.

Additionally, the rules require that at least 2.5% of each class of equity shares or convertible securities must be offered to the public, regardless of company size. Companies must also list equity shares with superior voting rights alongside ordinary shares on the same recognised stock exchange during the IPO.