Trump Announces $300 Billion Texas Oil Refinery Backed by Reliance—Linked to 30-Day Russian Crude Waiver?

Key Points
On 11 March 2026, US President Donald Trump announced plans for a new oil refinery in Brownsville, Texas, crediting Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries for backing what he called a “historic” $300-billion energy project. The proposed facility would be the first new oil refinery built in the United States in 50 years and is intended to process American shale oil.
Trump made the announcement on his social media platform Truth Social, describing the project as part of his administration’s push for “energy dominance.” In his statement, he said: “Today I am proud to announce that America First Refining is opening the FIRST new U.S. Oil Refinery in 50 YEARS in Brownsville, Texas. THIS IS A HISTORIC $300 BILLION DOLLAR DEAL — THE BIGGEST IN U.S. HISTORY.”
He also thanked “our partners in India, and their largest privately held Energy Company, Reliance, for this tremendous Investment.”
The refinery will be developed by America First Refining, a company linked to Element Fuels, which had earlier announced plans in 2024 to build a refinery at the Port of Brownsville. According to the company, construction is expected to begin in April–June 2026.
The company said that the project has already received a nine-figure investment from a global energy major and secured a long-term offtake agreement, though the investor has not been officially identified.
Despite the high-profile announcement, Reliance Industries has not publicly confirmed its role in the project. The company did not issue any statement or notify stock exchanges following Trump’s announcement, prompting questions about the precise nature of its involvement.
For Reliance, involvement in a US refining project could represent a strategic diversification of its energy business. The company already operates the world’s largest single-location refining complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat, which processes a wide range of crude oils. Expanding into American shale refining could allow Reliance to hedge against supply disruptions in traditional crude routes, particularly those connected to West Asia.
The announcement comes at a time of volatility in global energy markets. Crude oil prices have risen sharply amid the escalating conflict in West Asia following US-Israeli attacks against Iran. Earlier this week, crude prices crossed the $100-per-barrel mark as markets reacted to fears of supply disruptions.
According to reports, this deal has been in the works for a few months – and it was Anant Ambani’s positioning here that prompted Trump to ‘allow’ India a 30-day window to purchase Russian crude. This collaboration between Reliance and the US is also what reportedly “made progress on deals involving Venezuelan interests.”
Analysts and industry observers have raised doubts about the scale of the project as described by Trump. Reports suggest that the $300-billion figure may not represent the cost of constructing the refinery itself but rather the projected value of crude oil processed and refined products produced over the next two decades.
According to America First Refining, the facility is expected to process 1.2 billion barrels of US light shale oil, estimated to be worth $125 billion, and produce around 50 billion gallons of refined products valued at $175 billion over 20 years. Combined, these figures amount to roughly $300 billion, which appears to be the basis for the headline number cited by Trump.
The refinery itself is expected to have a capacity of about 60 million barrels per year and will be specifically engineered to process American light shale oil. The US currently exports large volumes of shale oil while importing heavier crude from abroad because many existing refineries are designed to handle heavier grades of oil. The proposed facility is intended to address that imbalance by refining domestic shale production.
Energy analysts say that building additional refining capacity in the US could help stabilise domestic supply chains, particularly if geopolitical tensions continue to affect global oil flows. However, the timeline for the Texas refinery suggests it will take several years before it begins operations.
The project’s scale, financing structure, and corporate partnerships remain unclear. Investment bank JP Morgan has suggested that the refinery’s initial capital expenditure could be far smaller than the $300-billion figure cited by Trump. A typical refinery of around 30 million tonnes capacity could cost about $60 billion if built with associated petrochemical facilities, analysts said, though Reliance’s own equity share might be significantly lower if partners are involved.
Reports indicate that Reliance may eventually take a minority stake in the project and rely on a mix of equity and debt financing along with local partners. According to JP Morgan’s estimates, the company’s equity contribution could be around $10 billion if it holds roughly half the project’s stake.
For now, however, the absence of an official confirmation from Reliance has left the project surrounded by uncertainty. Business analysts say further details will be needed to clarify the company’s exact role, the project’s funding structure, and the timeline for construction.
Observers have also pointed to political undertones behind the announcement. Trump’s administration has emphasised energy production as a key policy priority ahead of upcoming midterm elections, and the proposed refinery has been presented as a major investment that could generate jobs and boost regional economic activity in South Texas.
If realised, the refinery would mark the first major addition to US refining capacity since the Marathon refinery was built in 1976.
