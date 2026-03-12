Trump Announces $300 Billion Texas Oil Refinery Backed by Reliance—Linked to 30-Day Russian Crude Waiver?

On 11 March 2026, US President Donald Trump announced plans for a new oil refinery in Brownsville, Texas, crediting Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries for backing what he called a “historic” $300-billion energy project. The proposed facility would be the first new oil refinery built in the United States in 50 years and is intended to process American shale oil.

Trump made the announcement on his social media platform Truth Social, describing the project as part of his administration’s push for “energy dominance.” In his statement, he said: “Today I am proud to announce that America First Refining is opening the FIRST new U.S. Oil Refinery in 50 YEARS in Brownsville, Texas. THIS IS A HISTORIC $300 BILLION DOLLAR DEAL — THE BIGGEST IN U.S. HISTORY.”

He also thanked “our partners in India, and their largest privately held Energy Company, Reliance, for this tremendous Investment.”

The refinery will be developed by America First Refining, a company linked to Element Fuels, which had earlier announced plans in 2024 to build a refinery at the Port of Brownsville. According to the company, construction is expected to begin in April–June 2026.

The company said that the project has already received a nine-figure investment from a global energy major and secured a long-term offtake agreement, though the investor has not been officially identified.

Despite the high-profile announcement, Reliance Industries has not publicly confirmed its role in the project. The company did not issue any statement or notify stock exchanges following Trump’s announcement, prompting questions about the precise nature of its involvement.

For Reliance, involvement in a US refining project could represent a strategic diversification of its energy business. The company already operates the world’s largest single-location refining complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat, which processes a wide range of crude oils. Expanding into American shale refining could allow Reliance to hedge against supply disruptions in traditional crude routes, particularly those connected to West Asia.

The announcement comes at a time of volatility in global energy markets. Crude oil prices have risen sharply amid the escalating conflict in West Asia following US-Israeli attacks against Iran. Earlier this week, crude prices crossed the $100-per-barrel mark as markets reacted to fears of supply disruptions.

According to reports, this deal has been in the works for a few months – and it was Anant Ambani’s positioning here that prompted Trump to ‘allow’ India a 30-day window to purchase Russian crude. This collaboration between Reliance and the US is also what reportedly “made progress on deals involving Venezuelan interests.”