How Indian E-Commerce Companies Are Managing the Returns Challenge

Every e-commerce brand hits the same wall eventually: growth brings returns, and poorly handled returns bring churn. In India, this has become one of the most pressing operational challenges in the industry.
India's e-commerce market stood at $125 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $345 billion by 2030, according to IBEF. With that scale comes a proportional surge in reverse logistics.
According to the Unicommerce India Ecommerce Index Report, return orders accounted for 10.4% of total orders in FY23, up from 9.8% in FY22. In categories like fashion and apparel, return rates climb further, ranging between 25% and 40%. These are not just operational metrics. They represent lost revenue, strained logistics costs, and a direct hit to customer trust. Research shows that 67% of customers avoid future purchases from a brand after a poor return experience, which makes this a serious profitability problem in a market driven by repeat purchases.
The good news is that Indian e-commerce companies and D2C brands are actively finding better ways to manage, reduce, and operationalize returns. This article walks through the strategies that are working and what early-stage brands can take away from them.
Before looking at solutions, it helps to understand what makes the Indian e-commerce returns problem uniquely complex.
India still runs on a high volume of Cash on Delivery (COD) transactions. COD orders see significantly higher return-to-origin (RTO) rates than prepaid orders because customers can reject deliveries without any financial commitment. Brands absorb both the forward and reverse logistics costs on these failed deliveries, which compounds the problem considerably.
At the same time, Indian consumers shop across a wide diversity of categories, including fashion, electronics, and home goods, each carrying its own return behavior. Fashion sees the highest volumes due to sizing inconsistencies, the lack of a standard fit guide across brands, and the absence of a tactile try-before-you-buy experience that physical retail offers. Electronics returns typically involve defective units or expectation mismatches, often triggered by product descriptions that do not match the actual item.
Quick commerce has also elevated customer expectations. As India's packaged F&B and quick commerce sector continues to grow rapidly, broader consumer expectations around delivery speed and service responsiveness have shifted. Customers now expect the same speed and smoothness from return experiences that they get from initial delivery.
The smartest brands focus on preventing returns before they happen. This means investing in better product content: high-resolution images from multiple angles, accurate size guides with regional fit comparisons, detailed material descriptions, and video demonstrations for categories like electronics and home appliances.
User-generated content also plays a significant role. When customers can read real reviews from people with similar body types or use cases, the likelihood of expectation mismatch drops. Several D2C fashion brands now actively prompt verified buyers to submit size and fit feedback, which feeds into dynamic product pages.
Returns also spike when packing fails. Damaged-in-transit returns add cost without adding any customer value. Brands that invest in category-appropriate packaging, particularly for fragile goods, reduce this avoidable return segment meaningfully.
Brands that convert returns into loyalty moments rather than customer service failures do so by making the process effortless. This means self-service return portals where customers initiate returns in a few clicks, automated pickup scheduling, and real-time status updates.
The logistics side matters just as much. For reverse logistics specifically, brands need an e-commerce shipping partner that is built for it, not one that treats returns as an afterthought to forward delivery. Shadowfax, for example, operates as a market leader in reverse pickup shipments, offering same-day pickup for orders placed before 5 PM, doorstep quality checks, and 100% refund assurance, which is exactly the kind of operational reliability that keeps customers willing to buy again after a return.
Return pickup SLAs need to be treated with the same rigor as forward delivery SLAs. If a brand promises a 48-hour pickup window, that promise needs to hold consistently, not just in metro cities but also in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets where the customer base is growing fast.
One of the most effective strategies brands are adopting is nudging customers toward exchanges rather than outright returns. When a customer initiates a return due to a size or colour issue, the ideal outcome is not a refund but a replacement with the right variant.
Several D2C brands now offer instant exchange workflows where the replacement item ships before the original return is picked up. This requires some inventory buffer and a well-integrated logistics system, but the impact on customer retention is substantial. Exchanges preserve revenue and often convert a dissatisfied customer into a loyal one.
Incentivizing exchanges over refunds also works well. Offering store credit with a small bonus, such as an extra discount on the next purchase, gives customers a reason to stay within the brand ecosystem rather than requesting a cash refund.
Return data is one of the most underutilized sources of product intelligence in Indian e-commerce. Brands that analyze return reasons by SKU, by geography, and by customer segment surface problems they would otherwise miss.
If a specific product consistently returns at a 30% rate with the reason "not as described," that is a content problem, not a logistics problem. If a product category sees higher return rates in certain pin codes, that may indicate a courier handling issue or a mismatch in customer expectations in that region.
Building a returns analytics layer into the operational stack lets brands address root causes rather than just processing returns as they come. Several e-commerce-focused platforms now offer return rate dashboards that integrate with order management systems, making this kind of analysis accessible even for small and mid-sized brands.
Technology is the connective tissue that holds a returns operation together. Brands managing meaningful scale need an order management system that tracks every return from initiation to restocking, feeds return data into inventory counts in real time, and flags quality issues at the point of receipt.
API integration between the returns portal, the logistics partner, and the warehouse management system eliminates the manual reconciliation that slows everything down and introduces errors. When a returned item arrives at the warehouse, the system should automatically update inventory, trigger a refund or exchange dispatch, and close the loop on the customer's return request.
This kind of tech integration also supports the broader health of the e-commerce operation. As India's economy continues to generate momentum across sectors, including e-commerce and logistics, the brands that invest in operational infrastructure now will be better positioned to scale efficiently rather than reactively.
Returns are not just an operational burden. They carry a direct financial cost that founders and operators need to account for clearly.
Each return involves forward shipping, reverse pickup, quality inspection, repackaging (if the item is resaleable), and either restocking or writing off the item. Depending on the category and the courier network, the total cost to process a return can range from 20% to 65% of the item's original value.
For high-margin categories, this is manageable. For low-margin categories or promotional items sold at discounted prices, a 30% return rate can make the economics of a product line completely unviable.
This is why returns management cannot remain a back-office function. It needs to sit alongside acquisition cost, contribution margin, and repeat purchase rate as a first-order metric in any e-commerce P&L analysis.
For early-stage and mid-stage D2C brands in India, the path forward on returns involves a few clear priorities.
Start by building a clean, self-service return flow before order volumes get large enough to make it painful. The cost of retrofitting a returns operation into a scaling business is always higher than building it thoughtfully from the start.
Choose logistics partners who treat reverse logistics as a core capability rather than an afterthought. Not every courier network is built for the specific demands of scheduled reverse pickups, real-time return tracking, and clean reconciliation.
Finally, treat every return as a data point. The brands that turn returns intelligence into product, content, and packaging improvements create a continuous improvement loop that reduces return rates over time, rather than just managing them.
Returns will always exist in e-commerce. How a brand handles them is what separates the ones that build lasting customer relationships from the ones that process transactions.
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