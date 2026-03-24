How Indian E-Commerce Companies Are Managing the Returns Challenge

Every e-commerce brand hits the same wall eventually: growth brings returns, and poorly handled returns bring churn. In India, this has become one of the most pressing operational challenges in the industry.

India's e-commerce market stood at $125 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $345 billion by 2030, according to IBEF. With that scale comes a proportional surge in reverse logistics.

According to the Unicommerce India Ecommerce Index Report, return orders accounted for 10.4% of total orders in FY23, up from 9.8% in FY22. In categories like fashion and apparel, return rates climb further, ranging between 25% and 40%. These are not just operational metrics. They represent lost revenue, strained logistics costs, and a direct hit to customer trust. Research shows that 67% of customers avoid future purchases from a brand after a poor return experience, which makes this a serious profitability problem in a market driven by repeat purchases.

The good news is that Indian e-commerce companies and D2C brands are actively finding better ways to manage, reduce, and operationalize returns. This article walks through the strategies that are working and what early-stage brands can take away from them.

Why Returns Are a Bigger Problem in India Than Most Markets

Before looking at solutions, it helps to understand what makes the Indian e-commerce returns problem uniquely complex.

India still runs on a high volume of Cash on Delivery (COD) transactions. COD orders see significantly higher return-to-origin (RTO) rates than prepaid orders because customers can reject deliveries without any financial commitment. Brands absorb both the forward and reverse logistics costs on these failed deliveries, which compounds the problem considerably.

At the same time, Indian consumers shop across a wide diversity of categories, including fashion, electronics, and home goods, each carrying its own return behavior. Fashion sees the highest volumes due to sizing inconsistencies, the lack of a standard fit guide across brands, and the absence of a tactile try-before-you-buy experience that physical retail offers. Electronics returns typically involve defective units or expectation mismatches, often triggered by product descriptions that do not match the actual item.

Quick commerce has also elevated customer expectations. As India's packaged F&B and quick commerce sector continues to grow rapidly, broader consumer expectations around delivery speed and service responsiveness have shifted. Customers now expect the same speed and smoothness from return experiences that they get from initial delivery.

What Leading Ecommerce Brands Are Actually Doing

1. Reducing Returns at the Source

The smartest brands focus on preventing returns before they happen. This means investing in better product content: high-resolution images from multiple angles, accurate size guides with regional fit comparisons, detailed material descriptions, and video demonstrations for categories like electronics and home appliances.

User-generated content also plays a significant role. When customers can read real reviews from people with similar body types or use cases, the likelihood of expectation mismatch drops. Several D2C fashion brands now actively prompt verified buyers to submit size and fit feedback, which feeds into dynamic product pages.