West Bengal Elections 2026: TMC Announces Candidate List for Bengal Polls; Mamata to Face Suvendu in Bhabanipur

Among the key candidates, Mamata Banerjee will contest from Bhabanipur, a constituency that remains central to her political strategy. Several prominent leaders have also been fielded across the state, including Arpita Ghosh from Balurghat, Gautam Deb, Paresh Chandra Adhikari, Udayan Guha from Dinhata, and former IPS officer Humayun Kabir from Domkal.

On the other side, the BJP has released its first list of 144 candidates as part of its election preparations. One of the biggest surprises in the BJP’s list is the decision to field Suvendu Adhikari from both Bhabanipur and Nandigram, setting the stage for a renewed political rivalry.

The Mamata Banerjee–Suvendu Adhikari contest carries historical significance. In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Election, Banerjee had contested from Nandigram against Adhikari, who had recently joined the BJP after leaving the TMC. The election saw a closely fought battle, with Adhikari eventually defeating Banerjee by a narrow margin. The outcome remains a key reference point in the current political narrative, with both leaders once again heading toward a high-stakes confrontation, this time in Bhabanipur.