Vedanta Moves Supreme Court Against Adani’s ₹14,535 Crore Jaypee Deal—Anil Agarwal Alleges Vedanta was Declared ‘Highest Bidder’ Before the Decision was Overturned

Jaiprakash Associates entered insolvency proceedings in June 2024 after defaulting on loans worth more than ₹57,000 crore. The bidding process began with five major contenders: Adani Enterprises, Vedanta, Dalmia Cement, Jindal Power, and PNC Infratech.

Vedanta and Adani Group emerged as the two main contenders after the other bidders dropped out of the race. Vedanta initially offered around ₹17,000 crore, including an upfront payment of approximately ₹4,000 crore with the remainder payable over six years. Adani Enterprises submitted a ₹14,535 crore bid, offering around ₹6,000 crore upfront and committing to complete payments within two to three years.

Creditors ultimately approved Adani’s proposal, citing higher upfront payment and faster recovery timelines. According to lenders, these factors were considered more favourable than Vedanta’s higher overall bid spread over a longer period.

Vedanta later revised its proposal to ₹16,726 crore, including ₹6,563 crore upfront and the rest payable over five years. However, lenders rejected the revised bid, noting that it was submitted after the bidding window had closed and accepting it would require restarting the entire process.

The CoC voted in favour of Adani’s plan, with the proposal receiving 89% support. The National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd., which held around 86% of voting rights after acquiring stressed loans, played a decisive role in the decision. Adani’s resolution plan was approved in November 2025.

On 17 March 2026, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Allahabad bench, approved Adani Enterprises’ resolution plan. Vedanta subsequently challenged the decision before the NCLAT, arguing that its higher bid offered superior net present value and should have been considered.

Vedanta has maintained that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code aims to maximise recovery from distressed assets and that creditors should prioritise the highest value bid. The company also alleged that lenders failed in their fiduciary duty to maximise recovery.

Lenders, however, defended the decision, stating that resolution plans are evaluated on multiple factors, including upfront cash, feasibility, execution capability, and payment timelines, rather than solely on the headline value.