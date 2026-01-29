Bangladesh Review Flags Major Irregularities Adani Power Deal—Highlights Inflated Costs, Alleges Collusion Between Awami League and Adani Group

The National Review Committee (NRC) of Bangladesh, on 20 January 2026, published a report identifying “egregious anomalies” in several long-term electricity supply contracts, including a major power import agreement with India’s Adani Group. The report flagged inflated costs of electricity being supplied by Adani Power, which it attributed to the conglomerate passing on corporate taxes to end-users.

The NRC on Power Purchase Agreements, formed in September 2024, has been examining contracts concluded during the tenure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted from office in August 2024 following weeks of student-led protests. At a press conference, committee members recommended that Bangladesh approach an international arbitration tribunal in Singapore to seek annulment of the Adani agreement, terming scrutiny of the contract “essential.”

Adani Power, a subsidiary of the Adani Group, exports electricity to Bangladesh from a 1,600-megawatt coal-fired plant in Godda, Jharkhand, under a 25-year agreement signed in 2017. The plant, comprising two 800-megawatt units, supplies around 10% of Bangladesh’s baseload demand of about 13 gigawatts for a population of roughly 170 million. Dhaka pays about $1 billion annually under the contract.

The NRC said the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) was paying “4-5 cents more” per unit for Adani Power compared with electricity imported from other Indian sources, translating to prices roughly 50% above reasonable benchmarks. It also alleged that BPDB bore most fuel, currency, and demand risks under the contract structure.

In its report, the panel stated that BPDB losses reached up to $4.13 billion in 2024–25, while broader annual subsidies in the power sector have approached $5 billion. It warned that if contracted prices are not reduced, tariffs to industry and consumers could have to rise by 86%, threatening Bangladesh’s industrial competitiveness, particularly in the garment sector, which accounts for about 80% of export earnings and employs around 4 million people.

The review argued that “overpricing is a deliberate outcome of contract design,” suggesting “systematic collusion between businesses, politicians and bureaucrats” to secure excess profits. It described the Adani import deal as a prominent example of “rent extraction” embedded in contracts approved under emergency legislation by the Awami League.