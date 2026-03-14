Health

Indore’s Vedanta Hospital Suspended from Ayushman Bharat Niramayam Scheme Over Violations

The Madhya Pradesh government has suspended Indore’s Vedanta Hospital from the Ayushman Bharat Niramayam scheme after an inspection found unsanitary operation theatres and serious procedural violations.
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MP govt suspends Vedanta Hospital from ‘Ayushman Bharat’ for ‘grave’ violations (Photo: IANS)
Author:
IANS Agency
Updated on

Indore, March 13 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh government said on Friday that the multi-speciality Vedanta Hospital in Indore has been suspended from the Ayushman Bharat ‘Niramayam’ Yojana over “grave violations” of the standards prescribed under the scheme.

The government action was taken after a physical inspection by the Chief Executive Officer of Ayushman Bharat ‘Niramayam’ of Vedanta Hospital, Indore, and found the condition of the hospital's operation theatres extremely poor and unsanitary.

During the physical inspections, a host of irregularities were noticed at Vedanta Hospital, which failed to comply with the guidelines of the Centre government.

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“The hospital also did not provide emergency health services to the patients,” said an official of the state government.

He said that the Executive Officer of Ayushman Bharat ‘Niramayam’ has suspended Vedanta Hospital, Indore, from the empanelment with immediate effect due to grave violations of the standards prescribed under the scheme.

“The condition of the hospital’s operating theatre was found to be extremely poor and unsanitary,” the government official said.

The official added that despite being empanelled in Surgical Oncology, a Tumour Board was not available at the hospital.

“The State Health Agency has deemed these irregularities to constitute serious financial and procedural lapses,” the government official said.

He informed that during the inspection, it was also noticed that the Hospital lacked promotional material, inadequate arrangements for patient meals, and there was also a shortage of sufficient staff.

“The State Health Agency has deemed these irregularities to constitute serious financial and procedural lapses. Moreover, further strict action will be initiated against the hospital, including the process of permanently de-empanelling it from the scheme,” the official said.

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Vedant Hospital in Indore is a multi-speciality private facility that focuses on budget-friendly healthcare. It is particularly recognised for its 24-hour emergency services and its status as an Ayushman Bharat (PM-JAY) empanelled hospital, providing free treatment for various critical surgeries.

Notably, Ayushman Bharat ‘Niramayam’ scheme is the implementation of the Prime Minister’s Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) specifically within the state of Madhya Pradesh, and provides free health coverage of up to Rs five lakh per year for eligible low-income families in the state.

The scheme also covers secondary and tertiary care in empanelled hospitals, targeting families below the poverty line, Sambal Yojana beneficiaries, and, in some cases, construction workers.

This report is from IANS news service. NewsGram holds no responsibility for its content

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