Indore’s Vedanta Hospital Suspended from Ayushman Bharat Niramayam Scheme Over Violations

“The hospital also did not provide emergency health services to the patients,” said an official of the state government.

He said that the Executive Officer of Ayushman Bharat ‘Niramayam’ has suspended Vedanta Hospital, Indore, from the empanelment with immediate effect due to grave violations of the standards prescribed under the scheme.

“The condition of the hospital’s operating theatre was found to be extremely poor and unsanitary,” the government official said.

The official added that despite being empanelled in Surgical Oncology, a Tumour Board was not available at the hospital.

“The State Health Agency has deemed these irregularities to constitute serious financial and procedural lapses,” the government official said.

He informed that during the inspection, it was also noticed that the Hospital lacked promotional material, inadequate arrangements for patient meals, and there was also a shortage of sufficient staff.

“The State Health Agency has deemed these irregularities to constitute serious financial and procedural lapses. Moreover, further strict action will be initiated against the hospital, including the process of permanently de-empanelling it from the scheme,” the official said.