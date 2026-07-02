Why Is WhatsApp's Username Feature on Hold in India? Everything You Need to Know

WHATSAPP introduced a new username feature, which will allow users to chat without revealing their phone numbers. This feature will make interactions more private for their users. On July 1, 2026, the government issued a notice to Meta not to roll out messaging app’s new username feature until consultations with on its privacy and security implications were completed.

WhatsApp has not yet rolled out the ability to use usernames, with the feature set to launch gradually later this year. The government said that this feature may increase online fraud, digital arrest scams and impersonation attacks. The government officials said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs raised concerns with the Ministry of Electronics and IT regarding this matter.

The Chief Compliance Officer, WhatsApp LEC (Meta), India Operations, directed the government to provide a detailed explanation on the newly introduced feature within three days of receiving the notice.

A company’s spokesperson said, "We’ve announced the option for people to reserve their preferred username on WhatsApp. The ability to use a username is not yet live and will roll out slowly later this year.”

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What is the new username feature on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp unveiled usernames as a new way for users to connect without sharing their mobile numbers. It will be considered as a major privacy feature introduced by the messaging platform to protect the privacy of users’ phone numbers.

The feature, which is being rolled out globally in phases, is intended to enhance privacy by allowing users to communicate through unique handles instead of phone numbers. With this particular feature, WhatsApp chats may soon feel more like Instagram, only with stronger privacy controls. WhatsApp mentions that it has more than three billion users on a global level, and has until now relied on phone numbers as the main way to connect with each other.

Impersonation, Online Frauds and Privacy Concerns

According to various sources, one of the government’s primary concerns regarding the username feature is replacing phone numbers with usernames as the identity can complicate cybercrime investigations. Currently, complaints involving WhatsApp accounts are typically linked to a mobile number, so it will be easy to investigate these types of cases.

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The government said that similar-looking usernames can be used to mimic banks, government departments, companies or public identities, increasing the risk of financial fraud when cybercrime is on the rise.

How To Reserve A Username on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp says the process of creating a username takes just a few seconds on the latest version of the app. Firstly, you have to go to settings, tap on your account, and select your username. WhatsApp has said that it will hold back certain usernames to prevent misuse of information. These include names linked to high-profile people or groups such as celebrities, public figures and government authorities.

With millions of users likely to choose similar usernames, it is important for individuals to reserve early as it will provide people a better chance of getting the username they want.

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