WhatsApp Set to Roll Out New Username Feature: What is It and How to Reserve Your Usernames?

THE META-OWNED PLATFORM, WhatsApp is back with another new feature. WhatsApp introduced a username feature, letting users connect without sharing their phone numbers, making interactions more private for their users. It will be considered as a major privacy feature introduced by the messaging platform to protect the privacy of users’ phone numbers. With this particular feature, WhatsApp chats may soon feel more like Instagram, only with stronger privacy controls.

The new update by WhatsApp will mark a major shift from the current system, where anyone with your phone number can contact you. WhatsApp mentions that it has more than three billion users on a global level, and has until now relied on phone numbers as the main way to connect with each other.

The users can reserve their username this week. Although the feature will launch later this year. WhatsApp said that the latest username feature will be introduced over the coming months. The users will be notified in the app when the feature will be available.

WhatsApp's Statement on the New Feature

“A username is a way for you to connect with people on WhatsApp without giving away your phone number. You can choose your own username, and it doesn't have to match your handle on any other app,” the Mark Zuckerberg-owned platform said in a statement. The upcoming feature introduced by WhatsApp is "designed to protect the privacy of your phone number," the company said in a statement.

See also: WhatsApp plans usernames, new pricing model to enhance privacy, empower businesses

The latest username update comes as CRED founder Kunal Shah takes charge of WhatsApp, with the company looking to tap into the platform's vast global reach and working on users' privacy policies and issues. Shah’s appointment coincides with Meta's $900 million investment in his venture CRED, in which he will retain around 20% stake.

WhatsApp’s Username Feature: How will it work?

In this feature, users will be able to pick a username of their choice that will be shown to users who want to contact them rather than their phone number. The users must note that the username must be between 3 to 35 characters. Also, this feature is designed to ensure users’ privacy rather than a social media identity. Instead of your phone number, people must know your proper username if they wish to contact you for the first time.

Also, users can set a "username key" to control who can contact them. Those who will message you for the first time will require this username key, adding more privacy. You can change the key anytime.

See also: CRED founder Kunal Shah to join as WhatsApp’s next global CEO

How To Reserve A Username?

WhatsApp says the process of creating a username takes just a few seconds on the latest version of the app. Firstly, you have to go to settings, tap on your account, and select your username. WhatsApp has said that it will hold back certain usernames to prevent misuse of information. These include names linked to high-profile people or groups such as celebrities, public figures and government authorities.

Why Early Reservation Matters?

With millions of users likely to choose similar usernames, it is crucial to reserve early as it will provide people a better chance of getting the username they want.

WhatsApp CEO Kunal Shah posted on X, "Timing is everything. Users must join WhatsApp early enough to claim username before we release this to the world. Time to get yours. A more private way to connect. Coming soon to your WhatsApp,"

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)



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