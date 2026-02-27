WhatsApp Tells SC it will Comply with CCI Order on User Data Privacy, Argues Against Blanket Ban on Data Sharing

WhatsApp informed the Supreme Court on 23 February 2026 that it will comply with the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) directions mandating greater user control over data sharing with other Meta entities, marking a significant development in the long-running dispute over its 2021 privacy policy.

A three-judge Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi was hearing a batch of appeals filed by WhatsApp and Meta, along with a cross-appeal by the CCI.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for WhatsApp and Meta, told the court that the company would not press its interim application seeking a stay of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT) November 2025 ruling. He submitted that WhatsApp would implement the user-consent framework as clarified by the tribunal within the prescribed timeline and comply with the regulator’s directions by 16 March 2026.

The Bench permitted withdrawal of the interim plea and directed WhatsApp to file a compliance affidavit before the CCI, in line with the tribunal’s directions. However, the main appeal challenging the validity of the 2021 privacy policy remains pending before the court.

The case originates from WhatsApp’s January 2021 update to its terms of service and privacy policy, which required users to accept expanded data-sharing terms as a condition for continuing to use the platform. The earlier 2016 policy had allowed users to opt-out of sharing certain data with the parent company. The 2021 update made such sharing mandatory.

Following complaints, the CCI initiated an investigation. In November 2024, the regulator held that WhatsApp had abused its dominant position under the Competition Act, 2002, by imposing unfair conditions through a “take-it-or-leave-it” model. It imposed a ₹213.14 crore penalty and directed the platform not to share user data with Meta for advertising purposes for five years.

WhatsApp and Meta challenged the order before the NCLAT. In November 2025, the tribunal upheld the monetary penalty but set aside the five-year ban on advertising-related data sharing. It reasoned that a blanket prohibition could disrupt WhatsApp’s business model if meaningful user choice mechanisms were provided. Subsequently, the tribunal clarified in December 2025 that remedial directions would apply to user data sharing for all non-WhatsApp purposes, including advertising, and granted WhatsApp three months to comply.

The CCI has filed a cross-appeal before the Supreme Court seeking restoration of the five-year prohibition on advertising-related data sharing. That aspect of the dispute remains under consideration.