EDGE Markets Adds ProphetX to Its Prediction-Market Banking Network, After Kalshi and Polymarket

A year ago, the story in prediction markets was whether they were legal. In 2026 it is how fast they can scale, and a quieter contest has opened up underneath the exchanges themselves: who moves the money. As more regulated venues come online, each one is another account a serious trader has to fund, and the friction is no longer placing a trade. It is getting capital where it needs to be, quickly, at size, and within the rules.

That contest gained a data point on August 25, when a new partnership put another regulated exchange onto the same set of real-time banking rails that already serve two of the category's biggest names.

ProphetX, which bills itself as America's first federally regulated sports-native prediction market, said it had partnered with EDGE Markets to bring 24/7 banking rails to the exchange. Under the deal, described in a release carried by PR Newswire, eligible traders can move up to $1 million per day onto ProphetX through EDGE, with no deposit fees, and funds move in real time, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, rather than only during banking hours. Deposits are held at an FDIC-insured partner bank; per the release, accounts carry FDIC insurance up to $250,000 per depositor, and EDGE itself is not a bank.

The detail that matters for the category is what the announcement said next. The ProphetX deal, per the release, builds on EDGE Markets' recently announced partnerships with Kalshi and Polymarket, two of the largest prediction-market operators in the country. In other words, the same connective money layer now reaches a broad event-contract marketplace, a leading exchange, and a sports-native venue. As the roster of regulated exchanges grows, the value of a single rail that can fund all of them, instantly, grows with it.

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EDGE Markets is a New York-based fintech building financial infrastructure for prediction markets, the real-time plumbing beneath the exchanges rather than a consumer betting brand. Its pitch is that capital stranded across separate venue accounts is idle capital, and that the winners of the next phase will be whoever lets money move as fast as the markets do. The company, which closed a $29.2 million Series A in June 2026 and says it has processed more than $2 billion in transactions since its EDGE Boost product launched, has built its accounts to be limited-use by design, meaning funds can only move into other regulated, compliant venues, with credit never part of the flow.

For ProphetX, the appeal is timing. Sports-driven markets move on nights and weekends, exactly when wires do not run, and the exchange is coming off a $35 million raise of its own as it scales. "The most active traders are no different from sophisticated participants in any other vertical: they need fast, reliable access to their capital on their schedule, not the bank's," said Seni Thomas, founder and CEO of EDGE Markets, in the announcement. Dean Sisun, CEO and co-founder of ProphetX, framed the partnership as part of building the exchange to institutional standards: "As the first federally regulated sports-native exchange, ProphetX is committed to building every layer of this ecosystem to the highest standard."

The through-line across EDGE's growing list of exchange partners is the same problem stated three ways. A trader on Kalshi, a trader on Polymarket, and a trader on ProphetX all face the identical wall the moment they want to move real money outside of business hours. Solve it once, at the infrastructure layer, and it is solved for every venue on the network. That is why the more the category fragments across new regulated exchanges, the more a real-time, compliant money rail looks less like a feature and more like the connective tissue the whole market runs on.

None of this settles who wins among the exchanges. But it does clarify where a durable piece of the value is accruing. As 2026 turns prediction markets from a legal question into a scale story, the infrastructure connecting the venues, and moving capital between them in real time, is quietly becoming one of the most important layers in the stack.

[GP/KS]