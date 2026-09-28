How to Create a Professional Bill Book Format for Your Business

A bill book is more than a printed record of sales. It is a transaction document that connects your business with customers, accounts, GST records and payment follow-ups. A well-designed format should make every transaction easy to identify and verify while capturing the information required under applicable tax rules. For GST-registered businesses, the format must accommodate the particulars prescribed under Rule 46 of the CGST Rules, 2017.
Here is how you can create a professional :
The top section of the bill book should immediately identify the seller. Include:
Legal name of the business
Trade name, if different
Complete business address
GSTIN, if registered
PAN, where required for your business documentation
Mobile number and email address
Website, if relevant
Business logo
Do not fill this section with promotional information. The customer's first need is to identify who issued the bill and how to contact the business. If your business has multiple branches, mention the specific branch address from which the transaction is made.
Invoice numbering is one of the most important parts of a professional bill book. Under GST rules, the invoice number must be consecutive, unique for the financial year, and can contain alphabets, numbers, hyphens, and slashes. GST Portal guidance also states that an invoice number can have a maximum of 16 characters. You can maintain multiple invoice series during a financial year, but you should not duplicate the same series and number for a particular GSTIN.
See Also: What it is Like to Run a Business as a Woman in Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan
A practical structure could be:
INV/26-27/00125
Here, 26-27 identifies the financial year and 00125 identifies the transaction sequence. If you maintain separate series for different branches or business divisions, document the numbering logic internally.
Place the invoice date next to the invoice number. For the customer section, provide enough information to identify the buyer correctly.
For a registered customer, include:
Customer's legal or registered name
Billing address
GSTIN
Place of supply, where applicable
For an unregistered customer, GST rules prescribe additional recipient and delivery details in specified circumstances, including where the taxable value is ₹50,000 or more.
The item table in your billing software should take up most of the bill because it describes the transaction. Use columns such as:
Rule 46 requires the invoice to contain the HSN code or Accounting Code of services, description, quantity for goods, total supply value, taxable value, tax rate and tax amount, among other particulars.
5. Show GST According to the Supply
The tax section should clearly distinguish between the types of GST charged. For an intra-State taxable supply, the bill may separately show: CGST + SGST
For an inter-State supply, it should show: IGST
The invoice should also record the place of supply for inter-State transactions. If the delivery address differs from the place of supply, the applicable delivery information should be captured separately.
The bottom of the bill should provide a clean calculation trail rather than presenting only one final figure. A useful structure is:
Gross amount
Less: Discount
Taxable value
CGST
SGST
IGST, where applicable
Cess, where applicable
Other permitted charges
Grand total
Also provide ‘Amount in Words.’
The total shown in numbers and words should always match. Your or manual checking process should prevent rounding differences between individual line items and the final invoice value.
A professional bill book can also make collection easier by adding payment details below the tax calculation. Depending on your business, include:
Bank name
Account name
Account number
IFSC
UPI ID
Payment due date
Credit period
Payment terms
Do not put unnecessary banking information on every consumer-facing bill if it serves no practical purpose. For B2B invoices, however, clear payment instructions can reduce delays in settlement.
Your format should have space for information relevant to the nature of your business. For goods, this could include:
Delivery address
Purchase order number
Transport details
E-way bill number, where applicable
Batch or serial number, where commercially necessary
For services, include:
Service period
Project or work order number
Contract reference
Billing milestone
Rule 46 also requires the invoice to indicate whether tax is payable under reverse charge, where applicable.
A printed bill book cannot replace e-invoicing where e-invoicing rules apply to the business. The notified e-invoicing threshold is ₹5 crore of aggregate turnover, based on the applicable rules. Eligible taxpayers report specified invoices to an authorised Invoice Registration Portal, which generates an Invoice Reference Number (IRN) and QR code. The GST system can then use e-invoice data for GSTR-1 auto-population.
Importantly, e-invoicing does not mean that your customer-facing invoice must follow one fixed visual design. Businesses can continue using their own invoice layout, while adding the required IRN and QR code generated through the e-invoicing process.
The closing section can contain:
Authorised signatory
Signature
Return or cancellation terms
Warranty terms, where applicable
Delivery conditions
A short payment reminder
Rule 46 includes the signature or digital signature of the supplier or authorised representative, subject to applicable provisions. Keep commercial terms short. The bill should remain a transaction document rather than becoming a page of legal conditions.
A professional bill book should fit naturally into your daily billing process rather than create additional work. Before finalising your format, test it with actual transactions, including returns, discounts, multiple items and credit sales. Remove fields your team never uses and make frequently entered information easy to spot. Review the layout periodically as your product range, customer base or billing process changes. This keeps the document practical, consistent and ready for day-to-day business use.
[GP/VS]
Suggested Reading: