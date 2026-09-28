How to Create a Professional Bill Book Format for Your Business

A bill book is more than a printed record of sales. It is a transaction document that connects your business with customers, accounts, GST records and payment follow-ups. A well-designed format should make every transaction easy to identify and verify while capturing the information required under applicable tax rules. For GST-registered businesses, the format must accommodate the particulars prescribed under Rule 46 of the CGST Rules, 2017.

Tips to Create a Professional Bill Book Format

Here is how you can create a professional bill book format :

1. Start With Your Business Details

The top section of the bill book should immediately identify the seller. Include:

Legal name of the business

Trade name, if different

Complete business address

GSTIN, if registered

PAN, where required for your business documentation

Mobile number and email address

Website, if relevant

Business logo

Do not fill this section with promotional information. The customer's first need is to identify who issued the bill and how to contact the business. If your business has multiple branches, mention the specific branch address from which the transaction is made.



2. Create a Controlled Invoice Number

Invoice numbering is one of the most important parts of a professional bill book. Under GST rules, the invoice number must be consecutive, unique for the financial year, and can contain alphabets, numbers, hyphens, and slashes. GST Portal guidance also states that an invoice number can have a maximum of 16 characters. You can maintain multiple invoice series during a financial year, but you should not duplicate the same series and number for a particular GSTIN.

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A practical structure could be:

INV/26-27/00125

Here, 26-27 identifies the financial year and 00125 identifies the transaction sequence. If you maintain separate series for different branches or business divisions, document the numbering logic internally.

3. Add Invoice Date and Customer Details

Place the invoice date next to the invoice number. For the customer section, provide enough information to identify the buyer correctly.

For a registered customer, include:

Customer's legal or registered name

Billing address

GSTIN

Place of supply, where applicable

For an unregistered customer, GST rules prescribe additional recipient and delivery details in specified circumstances, including where the taxable value is ₹50,000 or more.

4. Build the Item Table Carefully

The item table in your billing software should take up most of the bill because it describes the transaction. Use columns such as: