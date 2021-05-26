Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Can You Be Addicted To Tanning? Study Says Yes
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Can You Be Addicted To Tanning? Study Says Yes

Sunlight is a primary source of vitamin D, a nutrient essential for the skeletal formation and bone strength

0
Tanning
Ultraviolet light may stimulate the same protein pathway, causing a slavish devotion to sunbathing or regular trips to the tanning parlor. Pixabay

Why do some people spend so much time in the sun, despite knowing that excessive exposure puts them at risk for skin cancer? A new study suggests they are addicted to ultraviolet light, whether from the sun or tanning beds. UV light raises levels of beta-endorphins, so-called “feel good” chemicals in the body.

Beta-endorphins, the body’s natural opioids, are stimulated by drugs such as heroin and cocaine. They are also released into the bloodstream by smoking cigarettes or drinking alcohol, encouraging addictive behavior. Researchers have found that ultraviolet light may stimulate the same protein pathway, causing a slavish devotion to sunbathing or regular trips to the tanning parlor.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Every day, for six weeks, researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital exposed a group of shaved mice to UV light that was the equivalent of spending 20 to 30 minutes in the midday Florida sun. The dose of ultraviolet light was calculated to induce skin tanning but not sunburn. Dermatologist David Fisher, director of the Cutaneous Biology Research Center at Massachusetts General in Boston, led the study, which found that blood levels of beta-endorphin rose significantly in the exposed mice.

Tanning
Fisher said the UV exposure resulted “in behavioral changes, in addition, in withdrawal symptoms. Pixabay

Fisher says the beta-endorphin molecule acts as an anesthetic so that mice exposed to ultraviolet did not respond to light touch or heat, compared to control animals. When the exposed mice were given a drug that blocked the natural opioid pathway, they became agitated and began shaking and squeaking through chattering teeth.

Addicted to light

It appeared that the mice, like drug addicts, had become hooked on UV light. Fisher said the UV exposure resulted “in behavioral changes, in addition, in withdrawal symptoms. And this suggests that ultraviolet radiation can have significant opiate-like effects in a broad sense – probably in many species, not only in laboratory mice.”

ALSO READ: Study: Increased Sunlight Exposure Can Reduce COVID Deaths

The exposure “perhaps may underlie some of the dangerous consequences of UV radiation in man,” Fisher added. Sunlight is a primary source of vitamin D, a nutrient essential for the skeletal formation and bone strength. Fisher said it’s possible the addictive nature of sunbathing is a throwback to prehistoric times when sunlight was the only source of vitamin D and periods of daylight were short.

Could taking vitamin D supplements, which are cheap and easily available today, treat a sunbathing addiction? “We don’t know,” Fisher said. “Could it be that vitamin D itself participates in some of these behavioral effects? That’s a very interesting speculation. It happens to be something we are looking at at the same time.” (VOA/JC)

Previous articleBuddha Purnima 2021: Buddha’s Teachings Remain Refreshing And Relevant

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Buddha Purnima 2021: Buddha’s Teachings Remain Refreshing And Relevant

NewsGram Desk - 0
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Wednesday said although the world has changed substantially since the time of the Buddha, yet the essence...
Read more
Education

Warning Signs In An Unpaid Internship

NewsGram Desk - 0
It was 2009, I was just graduating college with a degree in hospitality, and I was desperate to find a job so I could...
Read more
Lead Story

Everything You Need To Know About Ransomware

NewsGram Desk - 0
An aggressive wave of cyberattacks hit companies and public institutions around the globe, causing international havoc and bringing many services to a standstill. Computers...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,501FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Can You Be Addicted To Tanning? Study Says Yes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Why do some people spend so much time in the sun, despite knowing that excessive exposure puts them at risk for skin cancer? A...
Read more

Buddha Purnima 2021: Buddha’s Teachings Remain Refreshing And Relevant

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Wednesday said although the world has changed substantially since the time of the Buddha, yet the essence...
Read more

Warning Signs In An Unpaid Internship

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
It was 2009, I was just graduating college with a degree in hospitality, and I was desperate to find a job so I could...
Read more

Everything You Need To Know About Ransomware

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
An aggressive wave of cyberattacks hit companies and public institutions around the globe, causing international havoc and bringing many services to a standstill. Computers...
Read more

A Guide To Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park Peace Memorial Park: One of the most prominent features of the city; the park encompasses more than 120,000 square meters. Before...
Read more

The Roots Of Hamas-Israel Conflict

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Jerusalem has been a source of contention between Israeli Jews and Palestinian Arabs for more than a century. Both Israelis and Palestinians...
Read more

Hindu Rituals Which Are Surprisingly Logical

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY India is known around the world for its pleasing culture and rituals which are followed by the majority of Hindus. Therefore, when...
Read more

Tale Of The Season: Barnsley

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Adiba Tahir The fact that Barnsley is gearing up to take part in the Championship play-offs shows just what a wonderful job Valérien Ismaël...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,501FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada