Canada Mass Shooting: Suspect Jesse Van Was a Biological Male Who Transitioned to Female, Police Say

According to police, the attack began at the suspect’s home, where Van Rootselaar allegedly killed her mother and stepbrother. The shooter then went to Tumbler Ridge Secondary School and opened fire. Police received a report of an active shooter at around 1:30 pm local time and arrived within two minutes. Officers heard gunfire and entered the school, where they later found the suspect deceased from an apparent self-inflicted wound.

At the school, a 39-year-old female educator and five students were found dead. Their bodies were located in the school library and on a staircase. Dozens of others were injured during the attack. Authorities recovered two firearms from the scene, including a long gun and a modified handgun. McDonald said it remains unclear how the weapons were used.

Police confirmed they had been called to the suspect’s family home several times in recent years, often in connection with mental health concerns and, in some cases, weapons. On multiple occasions, Van Rootselaar had been apprehended under the provincial Mental Health Act for assessment. British Columbia Premier David Eby said authorities were working with the public health care system to understand the suspect’s prior interactions.

Van Rootselaar had previously attended Tumbler Ridge Secondary School but dropped out about four years ago. The school serves around 160 students in Grades 7 to 12. Tumbler Ridge is a remote town with a population of about 2,400.

Lawmakers in the House of Commons observed a moment of silence. Prime Minister Mark Carney told Parliament that the killings had left the nation in shock and mourning. “It is a town of miners, teachers, construction workers — families who have built their lives there and always showed up for each other,” he said.