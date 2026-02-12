Canada Mass Shooting: Suspect Jesse Van Was a Biological Male Who Transitioned to Female, Police Say

An 18-year-old suspect, Jesse Van Rootselaar, killed eight people, including her mother and stepbrother, before dying by suicide
Police responded within minutes and recovered two firearms from the scene. Several victims were students and a teacher.
Authorities said the suspect had a history of mental health concerns and prior police visits. Investigations are ongoing.
A mass shooting occurred at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia, Canada, on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. The incident killed eight people and injured dozens. The 18-year-old suspect, Jesse Van Rootselaar, was found dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Including the suicide, the total death toll stands at nine. Authorities initially reported 10 deaths but later revised the figure after confirming that a critically injured woman taken to hospital had survived.
Canadian federal police Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald identified the shooter as Van Rootselaar, "I can say that Jesse was born as a biological male who approximately six years ago began to transition to female." McDonald said he would refer to the suspect as female. Authorities confirmed that the suspect’s mother, aged 39, and stepbrother, aged 11, were among the victims.
According to police, the attack began at the suspect’s home, where Van Rootselaar allegedly killed her mother and stepbrother. The shooter then went to Tumbler Ridge Secondary School and opened fire. Police received a report of an active shooter at around 1:30 pm local time and arrived within two minutes. Officers heard gunfire and entered the school, where they later found the suspect deceased from an apparent self-inflicted wound.
At the school, a 39-year-old female educator and five students were found dead. Their bodies were located in the school library and on a staircase. Dozens of others were injured during the attack. Authorities recovered two firearms from the scene, including a long gun and a modified handgun. McDonald said it remains unclear how the weapons were used.
Police confirmed they had been called to the suspect’s family home several times in recent years, often in connection with mental health concerns and, in some cases, weapons. On multiple occasions, Van Rootselaar had been apprehended under the provincial Mental Health Act for assessment. British Columbia Premier David Eby said authorities were working with the public health care system to understand the suspect’s prior interactions.
Van Rootselaar had previously attended Tumbler Ridge Secondary School but dropped out about four years ago. The school serves around 160 students in Grades 7 to 12. Tumbler Ridge is a remote town with a population of about 2,400.
Lawmakers in the House of Commons observed a moment of silence. Prime Minister Mark Carney told Parliament that the killings had left the nation in shock and mourning. “It is a town of miners, teachers, construction workers — families who have built their lives there and always showed up for each other,” he said.
Tumbler Ridge Mayor Darryl Krakowka described the community as “one big family” and urged residents to support one another. “Lend your ear, lend your shoulder, give somebody a hug,” he told reporters late Wednesday, January 11, 2026.
Authorities said there is no evidence of additional suspects and that the investigation is ongoing. McDonald told the press, “We do believe the suspect acted alone. It would be too early to speculate on the motive.” The motive for the attack remains unknown. Police are continuing to examine the suspect’s background, mental health history, and access to weapons.
Canada has strict gun control laws, and mass shootings are rare. The last major school-related shooting occurred in Montreal in 1989, when 14 people were killed. The deadliest recent mass shooting took place in Nova Scotia in 2020, when a gunman killed 13 people and set fires that claimed nine more lives.
While mass shootings are far more common in the United States, Canada has experienced very few such incidents. Investigators have noted that police had been called to the suspect’s home multiple times before the tragedy. The investigation into the Tumbler Ridge shootings remains ongoing as authorities work to determine the full sequence of events.
