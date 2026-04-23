Everything You Need to Know About Tracking the Parcel from Canada to India

By Olga
Today, tracking parcels with tracking is no longer a novelty, but rather a mandatory attribute of reliable logistics. Every parcel from Canada to India that is sent via has a unique number.
We'll explain how it works and the secret to hassle-free delivery below.
If you've ever sent a parcel via courier delivery to the office or someone's home, you know that to complete the shipment, you need to affix a printed code to the box. This code is unique and assigned to each shipment.
It doesn't matter whether you're ordering local or international delivery, standard or express delivery. Everyone has this code.
The route of your shipping to India from Canada is divided into stages. The company's employees and contractors scan the code, and the information is updated in the system. Here are the stages a courier service from Canada to India can be roughly divided into:
Shipment acceptance. The courier picks up your box and sends it to the warehouse.
Sorting center. Here, the box is inspected, weighed, and assigned to a specific destination. In your case, this is a parcel from Canada to India.
Export from Canada. Your box leaves the country and begins its international journey.
Import in India. The parcel may undergo inspection and be subject to customs checks.
Sorting center in India. Your parcel's code is scanned, and it is sent to the recipient by a local service.
Transfer to the recipient's local branch. Your items will be picked up by a relative or client.
Delivery completed. The recipient has picked up the box and can enjoy it.
International delivery involves more steps than local delivery within Canada. However, we are implementing and improving tracking systems to ensure they always function smoothly and quickly update data in the system for you.
We always recommend installing our app before planning a shipment. It's available for users in the App Store and Google Play.
As soon as you print and stick the code, it's active in the system. The parcel will appear in your app's list of undelivered items.
After you send packages to India, check the status as follows:
Open the Meest Canada app on your smartphone.
Find the shipments section.
Find the parcel you need by its number in the existing list.
Click on it and update the status.
Among the most common statuses, when you send parcel to India from Canada you'll find the following:
Accepted at the post office - your box is already at the company's headquarters.
Arrived at the sorting center - our staff will check the box to ensure it meets the parameters you specified in your order and will route it.
In transit - items are in transit.
Out for delivery - they're already in India and are being held by a local delivery service.
Delivered - the recipient has picked up the box from the local parcel delivery service.
Other statuses can provide more detailed information about your shipment's location. However, the ones listed above show all the most important stages of the journey.
First, your items may not have yet completed the next stage. Therefore, the status will remain the same. For example, much more time may pass between "In transit" and "Out for delivery." After all, this is the period when your package travels around the world from point A to point B.
Second, you may be experiencing internet issues on your smartphone. Pull down the parcel status page to refresh the data or restart your phone.
Third, there may be minor delays in status updates within the tracking system. However, these delays will definitely not last a few days.
Conclusions: parcel tracking is possible in a few seconds after online registration. Meest Canada made an App with a cost calculator that updates every minute. So, you get the most occurrence status.
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