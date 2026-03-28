Scientists Capture Rare and Lively Footage of Sperm Whale Birth, Showing Assistance by Fellow Whales

A rare and fascinating event in the ocean has shown that humans are not the only species that help mothers during childbirth. Scientists have observed that when a sperm whale gives birth, it can be a group effort, with other whales coming together to support both the mother and her newborn calf.

This discovery was made by researchers from Project CETI, who witnessed and recorded a sperm whale birth in July 2023 near the island of Dominica in the Caribbean. Using drones, underwater microphones, and cameras, they were able to study the event in great detail. Their findings were later published in two journals, Science and Scientific Reports, on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

At first, the researchers were confused when they saw 11 whales gathered closely at the ocean surface. The group stayed unusually still for a long time. Suddenly, the water became rough, and there was blood, making scientists think it might be an attack. But soon, they realized a birth was taking place.