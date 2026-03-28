Scientists Capture Rare and Lively Footage of Sperm Whale Birth, Showing Assistance by Fellow Whales

Researchers from Project CETI recorded a sperm whale birth where multiple whales helped the mother and newborn.
Both related and unrelated whales worked together to lift the calf to the surface and keep it alive, showing strong social cooperation.
The study challenges the belief that only humans assist during childbirth, highlighting advanced communication and teamwork among sperm whales.
A rare and fascinating event in the ocean has shown that humans are not the only species that help mothers during childbirth. Scientists have observed that when a sperm whale gives birth, it can be a group effort, with other whales coming together to support both the mother and her newborn calf.
This discovery was made by researchers from Project CETI, who witnessed and recorded a sperm whale birth in July 2023 near the island of Dominica in the Caribbean. Using drones, underwater microphones, and cameras, they were able to study the event in great detail. Their findings were later published in two journals, Science and Scientific Reports, on Thursday, March 26, 2026.
At first, the researchers were confused when they saw 11 whales gathered closely at the ocean surface. The group stayed unusually still for a long time. Suddenly, the water became rough, and there was blood, making scientists think it might be an attack. But soon, they realized a birth was taking place.
A baby whale appeared and was gently lifted to the surface by the other whales so it could take its first breath. This is important because newborn whales cannot swim properly and may sink if not helped. The whales worked together, using their bodies to keep the calf afloat.
The mother whale, known as “Rounder,” was surrounded by other whales during the birth. Some of them were her relatives, but surprisingly, others were not related to her at all. This shows that whales may help each other not just because of family ties, but also because of social cooperation.
The birth process itself took about 30 to 35 minutes, but the whales stayed together for hours before and after the delivery. Different whales took turns helping the calf stay above water. In fact, the baby was almost always being touched or supported by at least one or two whales.
Researchers also noticed that the whales changed how they communicated during this time. Their clicking sounds became different, suggesting that they may use special signals during important events like birth.
This behavior is very rare in the animal kingdom. Most animals prefer to give birth alone to avoid danger. Earlier, scientists believed that only humans received help during childbirth. However, studies now show that some animals, like dolphins, primates, and even rodents, may also support each other during birth.
Sperm whales are known to live in strong social groups, usually led by older females. These groups often help take care of young ones together. But this is one of the first times scientists have seen such detailed cooperation during the actual birth.
The researchers believe this discovery highlights how intelligent and social sperm whales are. It also shows that helping behavior during birth is not unique to humans, but part of a larger pattern seen in highly social animals.
Even a year after the event, the baby whale was seen alive and healthy, which is a good sign for its survival.
Scientists from Project CETI continue to study these whales, hoping to better understand their communication and social behavior. Their long-term goal is to use artificial intelligence to decode whale sounds and possibly understand their language.
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