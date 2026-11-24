Applying for a job in another country means writing for a reader whose expectations about length, structure, personal details and tone may differ sharply from the ones you are used to. A document that is standard at home can look unprofessional, incomplete or even legally awkward abroad. The underlying content of a strong CV is universal; the packaging is not.
This article explains how CV conventions differ across major hiring markets, how to decide what to include and leave out, how to present qualifications and experience so that a foreign employer can understand them, how to handle language and format, and how AI CV tools can help produce a version for each target country.
In the United States and Canada, the document is called a resume, runs one to two pages, and is a selective summary tailored to each role. “CV” there usually refers to the long academic document. In the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, most of Europe, India and much of Asia and Africa, the document is called a CV, and it is the same kind of selective two-page summary. The name differs; the expectations mostly do not.
Use the term the target market uses, in the file name and in any cover letter. Sending a “CV” to a US recruiter is harmless but signals unfamiliarity; sending a one-page “resume” to a German employer who expects a fuller “Lebenslauf” may look thin.
United States, Canada: one page for under ten years’ experience, two at most.
United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand: two pages is standard; three is tolerated for senior roles.
Germany, Austria, Switzerland: two to three pages, with a complete chronological record and no unexplained gaps.
France, Spain, Italy: one to two pages; concise.
Netherlands, Scandinavia: one to two pages; direct and factual.
Middle East (Gulf states): two to three pages; more personal detail is customary.
India, Singapore, Hong Kong: two pages; detail on qualifications expected.
Japan: a standardised form (rirekisho) is often required alongside or instead of a free-format CV.
When in doubt, two pages is the safest default for most markets outside North America.
This is where mistakes are most visible.
North America, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia: Name, phone, email, city and country, LinkedIn. No photo, no date of birth, no nationality, no marital status, no gender. Including these can make an employer uncomfortable because of anti-discrimination law and may lead to the CV being discarded.
Germany, Austria, Switzerland: Photos were traditional and are still common, though no longer required; date and place of birth and nationality are often included. Practice is shifting toward the Anglo-American model, so omitting them is acceptable.
France, Spain, Italy, Belgium: Photos are common; date of birth and nationality often appear. Increasingly optional.
Gulf states: Photo, date of birth, nationality, marital status and visa status are routinely expected.
India and much of South and Southeast Asia: Date of birth and sometimes a photo are common; nationality and visa status matter for cross-border applications.
Japan, South Korea, China: Photo and personal details are standard on the official forms.
The practical rule: research the specific country, and if the target is an international company in any market, lean toward the minimal Anglo-American set unless the posting asks for more.
Employers hiring across borders need to know whether they can legally employ you. State your status in one line near the contact details: citizenship if it grants work rights, existing visa or permit type, or “requires sponsorship.” Leaving it out does not avoid the question; it delays it to a point where the employer may have already moved on. If you hold dual nationality or a permit that is not obvious from your name or location, say so explicitly.
Degrees, grades and institutions do not translate automatically. For each qualification:
Give the degree title in the original language and an English equivalent in brackets if the original is not English.
State the level clearly (bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral) using the target market’s terms.
Give the institution’s full name and city. Add a short descriptor if the institution is well known at home but not abroad (“one of the country’s top three engineering schools”).
Convert grades or add context. “First class honours” means little in the US; “GPA 3.8/4.0” means little in the UK. Give the original plus a short explanation (“top 5% of cohort”) rather than a dubious conversion.
Spell out professional qualifications and the awarding body, and note equivalents in the target market where they exist (for example, a national accountancy qualification and its recognised counterpart).
If the target country has an official credential assessment service, consider obtaining an evaluation and noting it.
Employer names may be unknown abroad. Add a one-line description after the employer: “Regional logistics provider, 1,200 staff, operating in four countries.” Job titles should be given as held, with a recognisable equivalent in brackets if the local title is unusual.
Results travel well; duties do not. Lead each role with two or three bullets stating what changed and by how much, with currency figures converted to the target market’s currency or stated in both. Avoid local jargon, acronyms and programme names without explanation.
Dates should use an unambiguous format: “March 2021 – June 2024” rather than numeric formats, which differ between regions.
Write in the language of the posting. If the posting is in English and English is not your first language, state your proficiency honestly using a recognised scale (CEFR levels in Europe, or a test score such as IELTS or TOEFL). List other languages the same way. “Fluent” and “conversational” without a scale are vague.
Choose one spelling convention (US or UK) and apply it throughout. A CV for an Australian employer should use “organisation”; for an American one, “organization.” Mixed spelling looks careless.
Have a native or near-native speaker read the final version. Small errors that a reader forgives in an email look worse in a CV.
A sequence that is acceptable almost everywhere:
Name and contact details, with work authorisation.
Short profile: three lines stating what you do, how long, and what you are looking for.
Experience, reverse chronological, results-led.
Education and qualifications, with explanations.
Skills: technical, software, languages with levels.
Certifications and professional memberships.
Optional: publications, awards, volunteering.
References: “available on request” in Anglo-American markets; named referees in some others.
Order can shift (education first for recent graduates; in some markets education first regardless), but this structure is readable everywhere.
Plain, single-column layout; standard fonts; no graphics or tables, which parse badly in applicant tracking systems used by international companies. Submit as PDF unless asked otherwise, with a file name including your full name and the word CV or Resume as appropriate. If the market uses a standard form (Europass in parts of Europe, rirekisho in Japan), complete it as well.
Producing a different version for each target country by hand is slow and error-prone. An ai cv maker helps by holding the core content once and generating variants: a one-page US resume, a two-page UK CV, a fuller European version with the additional sections, each with consistent formatting and the appropriate spelling convention. It also helps rewrite duty-based bullets as results, adjust the profile for each market’s expectations, and produce a clean layout that application systems can parse.
What the tool cannot judge is the local norm on personal details, photos and work authorisation, or whether a qualification needs explanation. Research those for each country and edit accordingly. And as always, every figure, date and title it outputs must be checked against the facts.
A software engineer with six years’ experience in one country is applying to roles in the US, Germany and Australia.
US version: one page. No photo, no date of birth. Profile of three lines. Experience with four results bullets for the current role, two for the previous. Education with the degree given as “BSc Computer Science (four-year programme, first class)”. Skills list. “Authorised to work in the US on an H-1B transfer” or “requires sponsorship.”
German version: two pages. Optional photo; date of birth included; nationality stated. Complete chronological record with no gaps, including a short line for a six-month break. Same experience bullets, with employer descriptors. Education with the original degree title, an explanation of the grading, and the thesis title. Languages with CEFR levels, including German.
Australian version: two pages. No photo or personal details. Visa status stated. Same content as the US version with Australian spelling, slightly fuller education section, and referees named if the posting asks.
Same person, same facts, three documents that each read as native to their market.
The CV rarely travels alone, and the accompanying documents also follow local norms. In the UK, Ireland and Australia a one-page cover letter is expected and should be specific to the role. In the US, cover letters are often optional but read when present; keep them short and results-focused. In Germany and Austria, a formal application pack (“Bewerbungsunterlagen”) traditionally includes a cover letter, the CV, and copies of degree certificates and references (“Zeugnisse”); employers may expect scanned copies of these documents at the application stage. In France, a formal letter of motivation is common. In the Gulf, a brief covering email suffices for many roles. Research what the employer expects and prepare the full pack rather than sending the CV alone.
Give a phone number in international format with the country code. State your time zone or location so that employers can schedule calls sensibly. If you are willing to relocate, say so in the profile, with any constraints (notice period, earliest start date). These details are small, but they remove friction for an employer deciding whether to contact a candidate who is several time zones away.
Sending the home-market CV unchanged to every country.
Including a photo and date of birth in markets where they signal unfamiliarity or create legal discomfort.
Omitting work authorisation.
Using local grading, titles and acronyms without explanation.
Numeric dates that read differently abroad.
Mixed spelling conventions.
Two-column or graphic layouts that fail to parse.
Overclaiming language proficiency.
Document named and labelled for the target market (CV or resume).
Length within the market norm.
Personal details match local convention; nothing included that the market treats as inappropriate.
Work authorisation stated.
Every qualification explained in terms the reader will understand.
Employers described; titles translated where needed; currencies converted or dual-stated.
Results-led bullets with figures.
One spelling convention throughout; language proficiency on a recognised scale.
Plain single-column layout, PDF, sensible file name.
Proofread by a fluent reader.
Should I translate my CV into the local language?
If the posting is in the local language, yes, and have it checked by a native speaker. If the posting is in English, an English CV is expected even in non-English-speaking countries.
How do I handle a qualification that has no equivalent abroad?
Describe what it involved (duration, level, content) and, if possible, cite an official equivalence
Is it acceptable to state salary expectations?
Only where the posting asks. Conventions vary; many markets consider it inappropriate on the CV.
What if a gap in my record is normal at home but not abroad?
Explain it in one neutral line. Unexplained gaps worry employers in markets that expect complete
Do I need a cover letter?
Usually yes, and its conventions also vary by country. Treat it as a separate document to research.
The content of a strong CV is universal; length, personal details, format and terminology are not.
Follow the target market’s norms on length and on photos, date of birth and other personal details; lean minimal for international companies.
State work authorisation explicitly, explain every qualification, describe employers, and convert or dual-state figures.
Use one spelling convention, unambiguous dates, and a recognised scale for language proficiency.
Keep a single master of the facts and produce a market-specific version for each application; an AI CV maker makes the variants fast, but local norms and factual checks are yours.
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