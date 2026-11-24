This is where mistakes are most visible.

North America, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia: Name, phone, email, city and country, LinkedIn. No photo, no date of birth, no nationality, no marital status, no gender. Including these can make an employer uncomfortable because of anti-discrimination law and may lead to the CV being discarded.

Germany, Austria, Switzerland: Photos were traditional and are still common, though no longer required; date and place of birth and nationality are often included. Practice is shifting toward the Anglo-American model, so omitting them is acceptable.

France, Spain, Italy, Belgium: Photos are common; date of birth and nationality often appear. Increasingly optional.

Gulf states: Photo, date of birth, nationality, marital status and visa status are routinely expected.

India and much of South and Southeast Asia: Date of birth and sometimes a photo are common; nationality and visa status matter for cross-border applications.

Japan, South Korea, China: Photo and personal details are standard on the official forms.

The practical rule: research the specific country, and if the target is an international company in any market, lean toward the minimal Anglo-American set unless the posting asks for more.

Work authorisation