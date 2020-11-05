Friday, November 6, 2020
Cases of Musculoskeletal Disorders Increase Globally
Life Style Health & Fitness

Cases of Musculoskeletal Disorders Increase Globally

Musculoskeletal disorders affect bones, tendons, muscles, joints, and ligaments

Musculoskeletal Disorders
Musculoskeletal disorders can severely affect individuals' physical and mental health, and they're especially prevalent among ageing adults. Pixabay

In a major global study, researchers have found that the cases of musculoskeletal disorders — which affect muscles, tendons, ligaments, bones, and joints, are rising rapidly across the globe.

Musculoskeletal disorders can severely affect individuals’ physical and mental health, and they’re especially prevalent among aging adults, the findings, published in the journal Arthritis & Rheumatology, reported.

Although many researchers are studying these conditions and their rates in different regions of the world, no study to date has provided an overview of the burden of all musculoskeletal disorders.

“Our study describes the enormous global burden of disability from musculoskeletal conditions in a single paper,” said senior author Rachelle Buchbinder from Monash University in Australia.

For the analysis, researchers examined data from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017, which assessed the extent of diseases and injuries across 21 regions and 195 countries and territories from 1990 to 2017.

Musculoskeletal disorders included rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, low back pain, neck pain, gout, and related conditions.

The team found that there were approximately 1.3 billion prevalent cases and 121,300 deaths due to musculoskeletal disorders in 2017, as wells as 138.7 million disability-adjusted life years, or the number of years lost due to ill-health, disability, or early death.

Musculoskeletal Disorders
The authors also stressed the need for standardized methods for collecting data on the prevalence and impact of musculoskeletal disorders across the world. Unsplash

The burden of these diseases generally increased with age for both sexes, was more prevalent among females, and was higher in developed countries.

“These conditions are under-recognized despite their enormous costs to individuals, the economy, and the health system,” Buchbinder said.

“Also, there has been a lack of any significant decline in the burden from these conditions over time, which means that there is still an insufficient emphasis on addressing the problem,” Buchbinder added.

The researcher noted that policymakers must be made aware of the size of this growing problem, especially in light of rapidly aging populations around the world.

“A global response is needed, and this should be integrated with other strategies that can address some of the modifiable and important risk factors of musculoskeletal disorders, including obesity, poor nutrition, smoking, and sedentary lifestyles,” she said.

The authors also stressed the need for standardized methods for collecting data on the prevalence and impact of musculoskeletal disorders across the world. (IANS)

