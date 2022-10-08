The Rise of Online Casinos in India

By: Dylan D
The entire online gambling industry has been seeing significant heights in the last few years. With the entire industry amounting to roughly $61.8 billion, it is clear that it has become a rising field in different parts of the world.
In India, in particular, , sports betting, and online gambling, in general, have become a rising and normalized activity. Various citizens of different ages and backgrounds now engage in online gambling of some sort. This is especially true because Indians are particular fans of the game of cricket. Hence, its sports betting market has begun to rise especially as the availability of the internet and betting apps have skyrocketed.
When it comes to online gambling, studies have shown that around 80% of India’s adult population has engaged in gambling at least one time a year. This just shows how Indians are greatly engaged in the craft.
Now, even if a huge number of Indians are into and betting, gambling is considered illegal in India. According to the 1867 Public Gambling Act, the different forms of gambling are all considered illegal. Those who disobey this law would have to face penalties or pay fines.
Since gambling is still a prohibited activity in India, it is safe to conclude that running an online casino in India is not allowed. Getting the business regulated within India’s turf would be a hard feat to accomplish. However, the absence of homegrown online casinos has not stopped Indians from engaging in online betting and gambling.
While the Act originally covers through gambling houses, the lines are quite blurry when online alternatives enter the picture. Taking into account the Act’s roots and dates, one may technically say that the legal system of India does not prohibit gambling or betting through online spaces.
Thanks to the internet, mobile apps, and online casino sites, Indians can engage in online gambling through offshore online casinos and betting sites. Several online casinos, sportsbooks, and betting sites have opened their doors to cater to the betting and gambling interests of Indians—to the point where it has become a very normalized feat.
As stated, several Indians of different ages and backgrounds actively engage in online gambling and online casino activity of some sort. Now, different parts of the world have online betting and gambling services to offer Indians, but which online casino should Indians try out?
Wazamba can be particularly enticing if gamblers and bettors are interested in extra spins and bonuses. This online casino offers its players up to ₹40,000 worth of bonuses. Other than that, gamblers can also receive as many as 200 free spins. All of these can be availed of by simply depositing the minimum required amount of ₹500.
This online casino is loaded with a great variety of content. Players of ComeOn can choose from the casino’s great pool of offerings—from slot games to live casino games. Other than its great pool, ComeOn also offers various perks and promotions to its users.
Founded in 2019, 4StarsGames is quite unique from the rest. This is because of its special theme—space. The space-themed casino has been able to rise in fame over the year, offering promotions without any wagering requirements. Other than that, 4StarsGames is also loaded with a wide pool of games that gamblers can choose from.
This particular casino has gained a reputation in the online gambling industry. Spin Casino is licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority, making it a trustworthy platform to explore. Moreover, aside from offering more than 600 different games, players can also engage in sports betting through the platform. Hence, Indian sports bettors need not find another sportsbook—they can gamble and bet in Spin Casino.
Given the rising popularity of the craft, India is truly a growing gambling and betting market. Hence, those who have yet to engage in the activity are now pushed to do so. For those who are already active in an online casino, there’s no harm in either sticking to what is accustomed to or trying something new. However, for those who have yet to start, the list of online casinos in India may be of help.
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored post.