The Rise of Online Casinos in India

By: Dylan D

The entire online gambling industry has been seeing significant heights in the last few years. With the entire industry amounting to roughly $61.8 billion, it is clear that it has become a rising field in different parts of the world.

In India, in particular, online casinos , sports betting, and online gambling, in general, have become a rising and normalized activity. Various citizens of different ages and backgrounds now engage in online gambling of some sort. This is especially true because Indians are particular fans of the game of cricket. Hence, its sports betting market has begun to rise especially as the availability of the internet and betting apps have skyrocketed.

When it comes to online gambling, studies have shown that around 80% of India’s adult population has engaged in gambling at least one time a year. This just shows how Indians are greatly engaged in the craft.

Are Online Casinos Legal In India?

Now, even if a huge number of Indians are into virtual gambling and betting, gambling is considered illegal in India. According to the 1867 Public Gambling Act, the different forms of gambling are all considered illegal. Those who disobey this law would have to face penalties or pay fines.

Since gambling is still a prohibited activity in India, it is safe to conclude that running an online casino in India is not allowed. Getting the business regulated within India’s turf would be a hard feat to accomplish. However, the absence of homegrown online casinos has not stopped Indians from engaging in online betting and gambling.