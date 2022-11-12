Top 3 Crypto Casinos in India.

By Tuomo Holappa

Crypto casino sites are on the rise in India since they enable players to pay for their transactions with cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency is a digital asset that uses cryptography to process transactions.

Since Bitcoin was launched more than a decade ago, many cryptocurrencies have emerged bringing with them a plethora of benefits for players who want a safe and secure gambling experience. Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash amongst many others are some of the cryptocurrencies accepted at crypto casino sites in India.

Crypto casinos come with a lot of benefits when compared to more traditional casinos. They enable users to stay mostly anonymous without having to provide their personal or banking details. They also come with relatively low fees since there are no third-party processors acting as the middleman in the transactions.

Most importantly, all withdrawal requests are processed must faster than those of traditional online casinos, which impose KYC processes and take many days to act on withdrawal requests. If you are looking for a safe way to gamble online, a crypto casino may just be what the doctor ordered.

Here are three of the best 3 crypto casino sites available in India.

Jazz Sports Casino – 200% welcome bonus

Jazz Sports Casino may make you snap your fingers thanks to its funky gaming options. Oh yes, this Bitcoin casino has got it all. Not only does it offer a massive collection of online casino games, but it also runs a fully-fledged sportsbetting section.

This Curacao-licensed crypto casino offers players two separate welcome bonuses. If you don’t quite fancy a casino bonus, there is a sports welcome bonus available. Players can pick between a 200% welcome casino bonus or a 50% sports welcome bonus.

The fun does not end with the welcome bonus though. There are plenty of reload bonuses available on casino, racebook and even sportsbetting.

When it comes to its collection of games, players are spoilt for choice. You can enjoy a wide range of slot games, jackpots, RNG table games, live casino games and even instant-win games, such as online scratch cards, keno, bingo and dice games.

Players can make deposits at this crypto casino via Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dash and Ethereum and cash out via the same method. All withdrawals are processed within a matter of hours from submission.

If you hit a glitch or have a question or a query, the customer support team is available to answer and assist you in any way possible, including in Hindi.

BC.Game Casino – 180% deposit bonus

BC.Game Casino deserves a worthy mention for a multitude of reasons. First off, this is an all-comprehensive crypto casino, meaning it houses both casino and sportsbetting products.

To welcome you to the casino, there is a generous welcome package awaiting all new players. All you have to do to claim them is to sign up for a BC.Game Casino account and make a deposit to claim:

● 1st deposit: 180% match deposit bonus

● 2nd deposit: 200% match deposit bonus

● 3rd deposit: 220% match deposit bonus

● 4th deposit: 240% match deposit bonus

However, it goes a step further. This online casino has a dedicated section of in-house games, which you will not find elsewhere. These include Crash, Classic Dice, Keno, Egyptian Adventure and Plink amongst others.

Like most Curacao-licensed online gambling sites, it houses thousands of casino gaming options. These are powered by the likes of Pragmatic Play, Relax Gaming, NoLimit City and NetEnt amongst many others.

Top slot games include The Dog House, Parthenon: Quest for Immortality, Money Train 2 and Book of Shadows. There are hundreds more jackpot games, live casino games and RNG card and table games.

Now, when it comes to crypto casino payment methods, this is where it goes over and above. This crypto casino accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ripple, Cardano, Polkadot, Tron, BSC, Avalanche, Solana, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, Cronos, Fantom, Thorchain, Cosmos and Near. All of these cryptocurrencies can be used for both deposits and withdrawals without incurring any additional fees.

BitReels Casino – 100% bonus up to 1 BTC

BitReels Casino has the biggest range of casino games available out of all crypto casino sites listed on this page. It comes packed with more than 6,500 casino games, including classic and modern video slots, live casino, Roulette, Blackjack and Baccarat amongst others. These are powered by Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming and Play’n GO amongst many others.

Similar to other crypto casino sites on this list, it offers super-fast deposit and withdrawal processing. It also has a customer support team available via live chat and email 24/7.

When it comes to promotions, players have the option to either go for a fiat welcome bonus offer or a crypto welcome offer. To claim the crypto deal, all you have to do is to register for a casino account and make a deposit:

● 1st deposit: 100% bonus up to 1 BTC + 100 free spins when using casino bonus code bitreels1

● 2nd deposit: 50% reload bonus up to 1 BTC + 75 free spins when using casino bonus code bitreels2

● 3rd deposit: 25% reload bonus up to 1 BTC + 100 free spins when using casino bonus code bitreels3

● 4th deposit: 25% reload bonus up to 0.5 BTC + 75 free spins when using casino bonus code bitreels4

The free spins can be played on online slot games Book of Dead, Pirate’s Smuggler’s Paradise and Piggy Riches: Megaways.

The crypto world knows that not everyone is ready to take the plunge and join a crypto casino, so bitcoin casino sites amongst others are hybrid, accepting both crypto and fiat options.

Crypto casino sites eliminate a lot of red tape and needlessly long withdrawal and KYC processes. As an increasing number of players begin to realise the benefits and advantages associated with crypto casinos, they will soon forget about fiat casinos and the frustrations that come part and parcel with them.

If you are looking for a great crypto casino in India, these three options are ideal, since they act as a one-stop-shop for your gaming needs. They accept both crypto and fiat payments, but most importantly, bring a plethora of bonuses and promotions.