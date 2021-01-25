Monday, January 25, 2021
Celebrate Republic Day By Indulging In Culinary Delights

Here are a few specially curated recipes, inspired by the colors of the National Flag

republic day
Recipes, inspired by the colors of the National Flag. IANS

Celebrate Republic Day by indulging in culinary delights — revel and partake in our country’s love affair with delicious food! Here are a few specially curated recipes, inspired by the colors of the National Flag to help you celebrate the joyous occasion with your loved ones. Chef Rajiv Das, Executive Sous Chef, Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai, shares his creative expertise that is both delightful and Instagramable!

BERRY BERRY PETITE GATEAUX

PORTION: 15 PIECES

Ingredients: Butter: 250 gms, Grain Sugar: 250 gms, Whole eggs: 5 nos, All-purpose flour: 250 gms, Baking powder: 5 gm, Mixed berries: 100 gm, Vanilla Essence Few drops, Sugar fondant: 400 gms, Food color (orange and green).

Method: Cream the butter at room temperature, add sugar and keep creaming. Add the whole eggs one by one and keep creaming, until the mixture becomes soft and fluffy. Add all the dry ingredients and fold well. Add berries and mix with a light hand. Line small square silicone mold with butter and flour and pour the mixture. Bake at 180 degrees preheated oven for 15 mins. Check the baking and if needed, cook for 5 mins more. remove it and allow it to cool.

Divide the sugar fondant into three parts, add orange color in one, mix well, add green color in other and mix well and keep third part as white. Roll each sugar fondant with the help of a rolling pin. Cover each small cake nicely with the trio of fondants so it resembles the colors of the Indian flag. Decorate it with fondant flowers and leaves.

republic day
TIRANGA MOCKTAIL. IANS

TIRANGA MOCKTAIL

Ingredients: Kiwi Chunks: 8-10, Kiwi syrup: 10 ml, Cream based sparkling water: 200 ml, Orange syrup: 30 ml, Fresh mandarin slice: 1, Mint leaf: 1

Method: Muddle kiwi chunks in the kiwi syrup and pour it at the base, Put a layer of crushed ice in the glass and add cream soda, Top it up with orange syrup, Garnish it with a fresh mandarin slice and a mint leaf.

TRIO OF BAVARIAN MOUSSE

Ingredients: Agar-agar: 2 Sheets, White chocolate: 200 gms, Dairy cream: 100 ml, Mascarpone cheese: 150 gms, Orange juice: 60 ml, Vanilla essence: Few drops, Kiwi crush: 100 ml, Raspberry compote: 1/2 TBSP, Whipped cream: 300 gms.

METHOD: Bloom agar- agar in water and keep aside. To make the white chocolate ganache, heat the dairy cream on low heat and add white melted chocolate. Whip the cream till soft peaks, add cold white chocolate ganache, mascarpone cheese, and agar-agar. Divide the above whipped cream mixture into three parts and add reduced orange juice in one part. Add Kiwi crush in another part and keep the third part as it is. Take a presentation glass and pipe the above mixture with the help of a piping bag. First pipe green kiwi mixture, then white, and lastly, the orange mixture. Decorate it with raspberry compote. (IANS)

